Are They Really Bringing Myspace Back? Here's What We Know

Myspace ruled the early 2000s, with over 22 million users at its peak in 2005. What started as a college project ended up being the ultimate online social hub, with customizable profiles, a Top 8 friends list, and the ability to connect with users from all over the world. When it started to fade away in 2008, it felt like a huge piece of internet history was dying along with it.

However, Myspace is making a comeback. The owners, Tim and Chris Vanderhook, have a relaunch plan with a new vision. They didn't share too much, but noted it will be different from other social media platforms, which the brothers feel rely too heavily on algorithms and doom-scrolling.

In a new documentary from Tommy Avallone, "Myspace," the brothers mentioned that the "heartbeat" of Myspace was the artist community, which seemed to diminish when the site was purchased by News Corp. This could be a possible angle for the site's relaunch, which currently has no confirmed date. "We're waiting for the right time to do it," the Vanderhooks said in the documentary (via People). "And if that one doesn't work, we'll do it again."