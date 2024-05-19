What Happened To MySpace And Who Owns It Now?

These days, numerous social media websites battle for supremacy, but throughout much of the aughts, social media began and ended with Myspace. The site went live in 2003, and it quickly dominated the social media landscape. At its peak in 2008, Myspace attracted 115 million unique global monthly users, but it's no longer what it was. Facebook came along and blew away the competition, relegating Myspace to the internet graveyard.

At least, that's what many likely believe, thanks to the dominance of Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms made up of user content. Myspace was different, and while it was developing, so too was the social media marketplace. The various innovations Myspace implemented have since been forgotten by its competition or adapted into new platforms, and while it was once king, Myspace is nowhere near where it was at its height.

By 2009, Facebook had surpassed Myspace's monthly users, and as former Myspace users registered for Facebook accounts, Myspace faded into obscurity. The site isn't what it was, but it's still around. Myspace carved out a tiny niche within the marketplace, and since its fall, it's been bought and sold numerous times as it's changed in numerous attempts to remain relevant. This is what happened to Myspace and what it is now, more than two decades after its launch.