Why Indiana Is Banning Variable Speed Limit Signs Two Years After Installing Them

Variable speed limit signs are popping up across America as state and local governments work to improve traffic conditions on roads and highways. But Indiana is actually removing its variable speed limit signs because of a new state law that took effect on July 1, 2026. Lawmakers supporting the change believed that the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) had overstepped its authority by using the system in the first place.

The problem dates back to 2025 when the speed limit on most of I-465, where 1,000 traffic tickets were dished out a day in 2025, was changed from 55 mph to 65 mph by the state legislature. However, the variable speed limit system used by INDOT could reduce that limit depending on highway conditions. So even though the new 65 mph limit was in place, drivers could potentially be notified to go under that limit, allegedly contradicting the speed limit change. This is what led to the conflict between INDOT and Indiana lawmakers.

The variable speed limit system was initially part of a traffic management project in the southeast area of I-465 around Indianapolis. The system gave INDOT the ability to adjust posted speeds based on changing conditions. Purdue University researchers partnered with INDOT to evaluate the project once it was implemented, using traffic patterns and connected vehicle data to determine the system's effectiveness.