This One Indiana Worksite Is Dishing Out 1,000 Traffic Tickets A Day - And Here's Why

There's nothing quite like entering a construction zone when you're late for work. While you should slow down, speeding is a common mistake even experienced drivers make. You might want to take it easy if you live in Indiana, though, as there could be a ticket coming your way if you do so. As of October 2025, about 1,000 tickets are being sent out daily to drivers breaking the construction speed limit at the I-465 and I-69 interchange in Marion County.

An automated system installed to protect workers is responsible for catching speeders in the construction zone. First authorized for use in 2024, this system is part of the state's Clear Path Program. The program utilizes cameras and speed sensors to monitor traffic through the work zone. It triggers when a driver reaches 56 mph, which is a full 11 miles over the posted speed limit of 45. Clear Path can currently be used at four different sites simultaneously across the state.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Clear Path noticeably reduced speeding offences in its first month. Evidently, the threat of a ticket was enough to make drivers more cautious, with speeding incidents dropping by around 75% in late May.