This One Indiana Worksite Is Dishing Out 1,000 Traffic Tickets A Day - And Here's Why
There's nothing quite like entering a construction zone when you're late for work. While you should slow down, speeding is a common mistake even experienced drivers make. You might want to take it easy if you live in Indiana, though, as there could be a ticket coming your way if you do so. As of October 2025, about 1,000 tickets are being sent out daily to drivers breaking the construction speed limit at the I-465 and I-69 interchange in Marion County.
An automated system installed to protect workers is responsible for catching speeders in the construction zone. First authorized for use in 2024, this system is part of the state's Clear Path Program. The program utilizes cameras and speed sensors to monitor traffic through the work zone. It triggers when a driver reaches 56 mph, which is a full 11 miles over the posted speed limit of 45. Clear Path can currently be used at four different sites simultaneously across the state.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Clear Path noticeably reduced speeding offences in its first month. Evidently, the threat of a ticket was enough to make drivers more cautious, with speeding incidents dropping by around 75% in late May.
States are cracking down on work zone speeding
Indiana's Clear Path traffic camera system generated over 168,000 notices mailed to drivers as of October 2025. But Indiana is not the U.S. state with the worst drivers, and the vast majority of notices sent out are just warnings. There are also repeat offenders, though, and these are having to pay up. Second-time offenders get a $75 fine, while subsequent tickets come with a $150 fine. Indiana has collected over $600,000 in fines up to this point, with all the money going toward its general fund.
Similar efforts to monitor speeding in work zones using cameras are happening across the country. Maryland, for example, implemented a tiered fine system in 2024, which determines the fine based on how much over the limit a driver goes. It begins with 12 to 15 miles over the posted speed limit, which equals a $40 ticket. At the top is 40 miles or more per hour over the limit, which means a $425 ticket. The fine is doubled if workers are present when the violation occurs.
Colorado's Speed Enforcement program uses cameras on long stretches of highway with active roadwork to catch drivers speeding excessively. Anyone going 10 miles per hour or more over the limit gets a ticket. The program was expanded in 2023 to include other areas of the state that didn't have construction zones. This was done to decrease the number of police stops, thus keeping officers and drivers safer than before.