One Unlucky Toyota Tundra Driver Got The Smallest (Yet Annoying) Recall Of 2026

Most recalls send thousands of owners scrambling to check their VIN, but this time, only one 2026 Toyota Tundra truck owner drew the short straw. A single truck is being recalled because its payload sticker shows the wrong carrying capacity. Payload is the combined weight of the passengers, cargo, and equipment a truck can safely carry. Before this Tundra was sold, Southeast Toyota Distributors installed an accessory package that made the truck heavier.

The extra weight of that accessory, therefore, reduced the amount left for people and cargo, but the package was left out of the sticker's final calculation. As a result, it did not properly reflect the change in the truck's total carrying capacity.

This is not a common problem with the Toyota Tundra, as only one truck is affected, and nothing is mechanically wrong with it. Toyota also says the accessories did not use up all of its available payload. The concern is that the owner could trust the incorrect figure when loading the bed or cabin and unknowingly exceed the truck's real limit and increase the risk of crash — one which insurance may not cover because of the overloading.

That gives recall SET26A a defect rate of 100-percent and puts the 2026 Tundra in the same exclusive one-vehicle recall club as a 2024 Ford Mustang, 2025 Audi SQ7, and 2026 BMW S 1000 RR motorcycle.