Toyota Camry Vs. Honda Accord Depreciation: Which Loses More Value After 5 Years?

When it comes to America's best-selling passenger vehicles, the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V have firmly replaced the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord as each brand's top seller, but that does not mean that the market for those sedans has disappeared. Combined, the two automakers sold well over 450,000 Camrys and Accords in 2025, showing that many buyers are still drawn to these spacious, fuel-efficient, and relatively affordable four-door sedans.

Given their long history, it's not surprising that both the Accord and Camry are ranked among the best family sedans on the market. Compared head-to-head, there are many reasons one might choose one over the other, including differences in MSRP, powertrain options, and fuel economy ratings. Resale value, however, is not one criterion that should sway a buyer either way.

Both models generally hold their value well; in fact, neither the Accord nor the Camry has a substantial advantage when judged by the common five-year deprecation metric. Per one source, the Accord has a very slight edge in average deprecation, but likely not enough to outweigh other specs.