Yes, You Can Replace A Stihl Weed Eater Head - Here's How

Keeping your outdoor equipment in good condition can involve all sorts of tasks, one of which might be replacing the head on a Stihl weed eater. Thankfully, it's a fairly straightforward process. First, turn the weed eater off and cut the power by disconnecting the spark plug, removing the battery, or unplugging the unit, depending on the model. Then, put on some work gloves for safety before you begin.

Of course, you should first have the correct replacement head approved for your specific Stihl weed eater, as not every replacement head is compatible with every model. Using a head that doesn't fit can affect safe operation and performance. Also, if you're using the AutoCut C 25-2 or PolyCut C 20-3, you'll need to lock the drive shaft with a stop pin before removing the old head and installing the new one.

From there, the process depends on the replacement head you're using. The AutoCut C 25-2 and PolyCut C 20-3 heads thread onto the shaft before you tighten them. The AutoCut C 5-2 uses a different mounting design that requires installing and securing the tap head. Once the new head is attached, check that it's on tightly before using the trimmer. If you have any questions or run into any issues while replacing the head, consult your owner's manual.