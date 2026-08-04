Ukraine's Newest Military Motorcycle Is A Mine-Resistant Two-Wheel Power Station
The Russo-Ukrainian War has seen both sides of the conflict innovate with all kinds of new and improved high-tech tools. Drones have become some of the most important weapon platforms of the war, but that's only one aspect of innovation that's seen new weapons, vehicles, and ammunition arrive in the battlespace. Getting personnel into and out of dangerous areas quickly has long been an aspect of modern military operations, and a new motorcycle Ukraine is using is a cut above the rest.
The MUL.E is Ukraine's first all-wheel-drive electric motorcycle, and it received operational approval for use in combat in July 2026. While motorcycles are nothing new to military units and have been in use since World War I, an electric bike that's not only ruggedized but also mine-resistant with a range of 62 miles is something the world's battlefields haven't seen previously. The bike's design and various features offer an impressive option to the constantly-moving Ukrainian forces, which will receive an unknown number of MUL.Es via the Ukrainian Department of Defense.
Much of the MUL.E's design was informed by combat experiences and lessons learned, helping to drive innovation while maintaining performance goals with the new vehicle. Of course, there's more to the MUL.E than a simple mine-resistant electric bike, as it is chargeable in the field via a gasoline generator that's mounted onto the frame. If personnel run down its batteries, they can throw some gas at the problem and charge them back up to return to the fight, making the MUL.E an incredibly useful military motorcycle. Additionally, it can be used to provide power to a unit.
Ukraine's new MUL.E all-wheel-drive electric bike
The MUL.E is more than meets the eye, though it's not a Transformer. Instead, it's a highly versatile two-wheeled vehicle that's likely to make an impact in the ongoing conflict. The motorcycle is packed with features, including two independent motors offering improved stability, silent operation with high-performance electronic motors, a long autonomous operating time, an extensive range of around 62 miles, high mine resistance via low ground pressure, a high top speed, and more.
The MUL.E can also tow a loaded trailer; it's quick to deploy and pack up to redeploy to other areas, and it has low visibility. Silent operation and mine resistance are two of its greatest battlefield features, as traditional military motorcycles make plenty of noise that is detectable from a great distance. The MUL.E. seeks to outperform its predecessors and has the tech to do so. The bike features wide off-road tires, enabling it to cover all kinds of terrain, whether it's deep snow, loose sand, or marshland.
Anti-tank and anti-vehicle mines are designed to detonate when enough pressure is applied, but the MUL.E. offers little more than an infantryman's foot-worth of pressure, making it possible to operate across a minefield. This isn't true of incredibly dangerous anti-personnel mines, and the two types are often co-located to create mixed minefields. The Ukrainian MoD authorized the purchase of 1,500 bikes in 2026, though it's unclear how many of them will be MUL.Es, as the nation also operates numerous dirt bikes and other two-wheeled vehicles.