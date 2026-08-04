Ukraine's Newest Military Motorcycle Is A Mine-Resistant Two-Wheel Power Station

The Russo-Ukrainian War has seen both sides of the conflict innovate with all kinds of new and improved high-tech tools. Drones have become some of the most important weapon platforms of the war, but that's only one aspect of innovation that's seen new weapons, vehicles, and ammunition arrive in the battlespace. Getting personnel into and out of dangerous areas quickly has long been an aspect of modern military operations, and a new motorcycle Ukraine is using is a cut above the rest.

The MUL.E is Ukraine's first all-wheel-drive electric motorcycle, and it received operational approval for use in combat in July 2026. While motorcycles are nothing new to military units and have been in use since World War I, an electric bike that's not only ruggedized but also mine-resistant with a range of 62 miles is something the world's battlefields haven't seen previously. The bike's design and various features offer an impressive option to the constantly-moving Ukrainian forces, which will receive an unknown number of MUL.Es via the Ukrainian Department of Defense.

Much of the MUL.E's design was informed by combat experiences and lessons learned, helping to drive innovation while maintaining performance goals with the new vehicle. Of course, there's more to the MUL.E than a simple mine-resistant electric bike, as it is chargeable in the field via a gasoline generator that's mounted onto the frame. If personnel run down its batteries, they can throw some gas at the problem and charge them back up to return to the fight, making the MUL.E an incredibly useful military motorcycle. Additionally, it can be used to provide power to a unit.