What's The Minimum Distance You Should Leave Between A Dryer And The Wall?
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When installing a dryer, there are several things to be mindful of before tossing in your first damp load of laundry. All of its hose ends should be hooked up and tightened adequately, the lint trap should be installed correctly, and there should be adequate space between the dryer and the wall.
Not leaving enough space between various appliances and the wall is a common mistake may homeowners make in the installation process. Generally, a good rule of thumb is to have between 5 and 6 inches of clearance between the dryer and the wall. Ultimately, this comes down to safety, as well as preserving the physical condition of the dryer and the walls around it.
In the case that your dryer wobbles when doing a load, this prevents it from ramming into its surroundings and causing damage. Additionally, the dryer hose needs the extra room to ventilate properly. If the dryer is right up against the wall, there's less clearance for the exhaust hose to extend from the machine and push out the warm air as intended. This can lead to some pretty major consequences if not installed properly.
Potential consequences of putting a dryer too close to the wall
Aside from the potential damage a wobbling dryer could inflict on your wall if not given the proper space, you could also observe a dip in your dryer's performance. Bending and squashing the vent hose reduces your dryer's air flow, which can result in ineffective drying cycles. This means your machine might have to run longer to accomplish the cycle, which can lead to higher energy use and a higher energy bill. Worse yet, this added strain on the machine may reduce your dryer's lifespan.
Crunching and bending the exhaust vent could also damage the vent hose itself, especially if it's made from a thin material like aluminum. In the case that any holes or leaks form, this can create a fire hazard as warm air comes into contact with lint or other flammable materials in close proximity.
In any case, maintaining your dryer too close to a wall makes cleaning around the machine a hassle. This can be an issue because you should vacuum lint, dust, hair, and other debris from around the vent area on a consistent basis. With all of that said, it is sometimes simply not possible to maintain half a foot distance between your dryer and the wall. In these cases, there are some alternatives to consider.
Ways to maintain your dryer closer to the wall
For the average dryer setup, adhering to the 5- or 6-inch clearance rule is necessary. Still, closing that gap can be possible under certain circumstances. For instance, there are slim dryer ducts available at stores like Home Depot that are specifically designed to save space. If you can find one that fits your dryer and ventilation setup, these slim ducts are designed to be pushed against the wall.
Alternatively, you may be able to alter where your dryer vent deposits hot air from. Some modern dryers have a knockout on the side that can be removed to install a side vent dryer kit. This puts a bend in the backside vent, allowing the warm air to move through the machine and out through the side rather than the back. You'll just need to make sure that your dryer model can safely have a side vent kit installed, and that the vent hose can reach the exit vent once it's connected.