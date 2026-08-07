What's The Minimum Distance You Should Leave Between A Dryer And The Wall?

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When installing a dryer, there are several things to be mindful of before tossing in your first damp load of laundry. All of its hose ends should be hooked up and tightened adequately, the lint trap should be installed correctly, and there should be adequate space between the dryer and the wall.

Not leaving enough space between various appliances and the wall is a common mistake may homeowners make in the installation process. Generally, a good rule of thumb is to have between 5 and 6 inches of clearance between the dryer and the wall. Ultimately, this comes down to safety, as well as preserving the physical condition of the dryer and the walls around it.

In the case that your dryer wobbles when doing a load, this prevents it from ramming into its surroundings and causing damage. Additionally, the dryer hose needs the extra room to ventilate properly. If the dryer is right up against the wall, there's less clearance for the exhaust hose to extend from the machine and push out the warm air as intended. This can lead to some pretty major consequences if not installed properly.