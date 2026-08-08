12 Of The Best Outdoor Projectors For Watching Movies Under The Stars

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There's something special about watching a movie on a big screen under the stars that no cozy living room can replicate. Maybe it's curling up under a blanket with your significant other; maybe it's the camaraderie of everyone cheering together during the big game. Maybe it's a camping trip, miles from anywhere, with the night so dark it looks like you could pick stars out of the sky.

However, no projector does everything perfectly for watching outside at night. The brightest ones need a power outlet; the most portable ones trade that brightness for battery life. Waiting for complete darkness makes more difference than any spec sheet will tell you, and the less ambient light there is, the better. In terms of sound, some have audio suitable for small gatherings; most will need an external speaker for proper sound satisfaction.

We looked at projectors that cover most of the key needs for outdoor nighttime use and included options across a range of budgets. But whatever you're prepared to spend, there are always compromises to make with a projector for nighttime watching. Here are 12 of the best options that will make those compromises easier.