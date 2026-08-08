12 Of The Best Outdoor Projectors For Watching Movies Under The Stars
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There's something special about watching a movie on a big screen under the stars that no cozy living room can replicate. Maybe it's curling up under a blanket with your significant other; maybe it's the camaraderie of everyone cheering together during the big game. Maybe it's a camping trip, miles from anywhere, with the night so dark it looks like you could pick stars out of the sky.
However, no projector does everything perfectly for watching outside at night. The brightest ones need a power outlet; the most portable ones trade that brightness for battery life. Waiting for complete darkness makes more difference than any spec sheet will tell you, and the less ambient light there is, the better. In terms of sound, some have audio suitable for small gatherings; most will need an external speaker for proper sound satisfaction.
We looked at projectors that cover most of the key needs for outdoor nighttime use and included options across a range of budgets. But whatever you're prepared to spend, there are always compromises to make with a projector for nighttime watching. Here are 12 of the best options that will make those compromises easier.
Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser
Setting up an outdoor movie night usually means hauling equipment, running cables, and hoping nothing gets knocked over in the dark. With the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser, you don't need to worry about any of that. Pick it up, and you're essentially holding something the size of a soda can in your hand. A 2.1-pound soda can that holds a laser-powered 1080p projector. Considering its size and price, it's a good option, but as its brightness is low at 300 ANSI lumens, PCMag recommends using it with a 70-inch screen. This will give you the best image quality, which is impressive. Colors are accurate, contrast is good, and details survive even in dark scenes.
However, if you're running it on the built-in battery, the screen will dim a bit. If there's no wall outlet nearby, you can attach a power bank via the USB-C port. Other connections include HDMI and Wi-Fi, while it also supports a 3.5mm audio output or Bluetooth for an external speaker. That said, the built-in 8W speaker works well enough for a very small group outdoors near the projector. Google TV is built in, giving access to officially licensed Netflix and the Play Store, while Google Assistant handles voice control, and Chromecast lets you mirror content from your phone.
Anker Nebula X1
Brightness is important for outdoor projection, especially if you want a giant screen. With 3,500 ANSI lumens, the premium-priced Anker Nebula X1 is what Engadget called the king of outdoor movies. It's bright enough to shrug off ambient light from your neighbors' houses or street lighting, and you can even watch on those long summer evenings in northern locations where the sun might take its time to set. The caveat with this type of projector, however, is that you lose portability. The X1 weighs 13.7 lbs, and you'll need a wall outlet. It does, therefore, work best if you have a dedicated backyard spot in mind, although it isn't completely immovable.
The projector can produce an image up to 300 inches. Even at that size, images are sharp, contrast is excellent, and the color range is wider than that of most projectors. What's more, the 6-blade iris system delivers deep, rich blacks that are most impressive when watching in the dark — and you can watch it all in Dolby Vision. The X1 is also the first-ever consumer projector to feature a liquid cooling system, which keeps the fan almost inaudible despite the 40W speaker system. The speakers deliver good volume. The dialogue is clear, and the bass is punchy, but the wireless speakers bundle includes satellite speakers that push the total output up to 200W, which is better suited for big parties.
Anker Nebula Mars 3
Most projectors that can achieve around 1,000 lumens or more need a wall outlet. However, the battery in the Anker Nebula Mars 3 holds enough charge to last through a whole movie. It also gives you a confident picture in dark conditions, but you should keep it away from heavy light pollution. Places like suburban backyards and campsites work best, which makes it one of the best gadgets for RV living. If it's a Scorsese flick you happen to be watching, you'll need to drop down to Eco mode, which gives you up to five hours of battery life. However, this drops the brightness to 300 lumens, but it's still watchable at night if you keep the screen size moderate. Even when you're not using Eco mode, you should keep the screen at around 65 inches. Larger screens are still watchable, but they tend to introduce a little bit of softness into the picture.
Sound-wise, the 40W speaker should carry across a small outdoor gathering pretty comfortably. An external speaker will always give you fuller, more immersive results, but it's more gear to cart into the yard. At 9.9 lbs, though, the projector is fairly portable. There's a carry handle on top, too. It conveniently has volume and OS navigation controls built into the handle, and that's what you'll be navigating through Android TV 11, which TechRadar notes is "a little dated, but still effective."
Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air
Think of the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air like a stripped-down Mars 3 for people who want a lower price and can accept a few compromises. At 3.7 lbs, it's just over one-third of the weight, and you can easily carry it out to the yard, while it also takes up less space in a camper or tent. The trade-off is brightness. At 400 ANSI lumens, the Air can't compete with the non-Air, but keep the image at a modest size, and you can still watch under the stars. You can use the built-in battery at full brightness for 2.5 hours. That's plenty of time to watch most movies without needing a power source nearby. However, CNET gives a less optimistic take on the lumen output. It measured it at 252 lumens, rising to 354 in Bright mode, which adds a green cast you might not be too impressed by.
So, full darkness on a screen up to 90 inches is the way to go with this projector. Under these conditions, the image is sharp and detailed with strong color saturation and impressive contrast for a projector of its size. In terms of sound, the dual 8W Dolby Audio speakers can be enough for a few people; a larger gathering would require an external speaker. Google TV covers the streaming and includes Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, among others. You can pair it with your phone via Chromecast, but the lack of waterproofing means an awning or overhead cover is advisable.
JMGO N1S Ultimate 4K
The JMGO N1S Ultimate 4K is good for outdoor use under the stars thanks to a number of features. For one, it has a nifty gimbal mount that covers a full horizontal sweep and a 135-degree vertical tilt range. This means you can point it at any surface in the yard or campground, like a garden wall, with a simple swivel. At 9.9 lbs, it's reasonably portable, especially with the included carry case. It's easy enough to move between home and the yard; just bear in mind it needs to be plugged in wherever you set it up. At the premium end of the market, the exceptional brightness and picture quality generally mean there's no built-in battery.
So that's exactly what you get with the N1S Ultimate. At 3,300 ISO lumens, it's bright enough to hold its own even with some ambient light, while picture quality is another genuine strength. It's a 4K triple laser projector, and it delivers superior detail, including excellent shadow detail, deep blacks, and rich colors, though RTINGS notes you'll need to perform a bit of calibration out of the box. The 20W speaker system provides enough volume for a small gathering. However, eARC support on one of the two HDMI 2.1 ports means you can add an external speaker hassle-free if need be.
JMGO N1S Pro 4K
The main difference between the JMGO N1S Pro and the N1S Ultimate is the brightness. At 2,400 ISO lumens, the 3,300 ISO-lumen Ultimate is brighter. However, the Pro still handles moderate ambient light comfortably, and for most backyard setups, the 900 ISO-lumen difference is unlikely to matter too much. Another big difference is the price. If you catch the N1S Pro at a discount, you could land some serious value. So, for bright, simple 4K projection on a budget, it's well worth considering.
It makes use of the same nifty gimbal, covering 360 degrees horizontally and 135 degrees vertically. It also weighs the same as the Ultimate at 9.9 lbs, has the same carry case for easy portability, and has the same need for a wall outlet due to the lack of a built-in battery.
Also like the Ultimate, it's a 4K triple laser projector. Image-wise, the 110% BT.2020 color gamut delivers real depth and accuracy. You get natural skin tones and natural colors, although black levels can lose their edge in very dark scenes. In terms of audio, the 20W speakers have a decent low end. TechRadar notes that it delivers "punchy bass and clear dialogue," and eARC is featured on one of the HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting a soundbar for big events.
Xgimi MoGo 4
The Xgimi MoGo 4 is another small, portable projector available at a budget price. What makes it different from models like the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is that it has a stand built into the body. It's a bit larger than that model, about the size of a thermos flask, but you won't need a tripod or any other extra kit to get it pointed exactly where you want it.
Brightness is decent for a projector of this size at 450 ISO lumens. There's a Performance mode that increases the perceived brightness, but it adds a green tint to the picture, which affects color accuracy. The projector is, of course, at its best in full darkness, but it can handle some low ambient light. And, with the lumen count well below four-digit numbers, it has a built-in battery. It can run for around 2.5 hours in Eco mode, but if you opt for the PowerBase Stand model, you can push this up to five hours.
The 1080p picture genuinely impresses for a projector of this size. Blacks are handled well, and detail holds up. One tip that What Hi-Fi? suggests is turning down the color saturation and sharpness while watching in Movie Mode to bring out a natural, cinematic look. Unsurprisingly, the dual 6W Harman Kardon speakers won't fill an outdoor space. An external speaker or even a soundbar is the practical answer if your party involves more than casual watching near the projector.
Xgimi MoGo 4 Laser
The Xgimi MoGo 4 Laser looks identical to the standard MoGo 4. You get the same compact body, the same built-in stand, the same 12W Harman Kardon speakers, the same integrated Google TV, and the same 2.5-hour battery life. These are all good features for the price. But the MoGo 4 Laser costs significantly more, and as you probably guessed, the laser light source is the reason. For anyone who cares about color quality, the difference is evident.
The switch from LED to a tri-color laser gives you a 110% BT.2020 color gamut. It's noticeably richer and more saturated, with strong contrast and good shadow detail. PCMag notes the latter is more noticeable after adjusting the default brightness setting. The tech experts found real-world brightness closer to 400 ISO lumens as opposed to the advertised 550. Performance Mode does push the lumens toward the advertised number, but it adds the same green tint that appears on the MoGo 4 and is better forgotten about.
For connections, you've got HDMI ARC, which you'll need if you want to connect a soundbar for watch parties in the yard, plus USB-A for media playback from a drive, while Bluetooth and Wi-Fi take care of wireless streaming. An outdoor bundle is also available, adding the PowerBase Stand to take the battery life up to five hours. It also includes a 70-inch portable screen and a carry case for a complete ready-to-go setup.
Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K SE
Bringing Dolby Vision to the outdoor party is what the Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K SE does. And at a competitive price for a 4K projector, that's meaningful. The HybridBeam light source combines laser and LED, which helps expand the color range and boost the brightness, rated at 1,800 ANSI lumens. TechRadar notes that the colors are vivid and the details are intricate. However, black levels can struggle in very dark scenes. But this is most noticeable when watching in complete darkness, so it's less of a problem when watching with ambient light outdoors.
The dual 15W Dolby Audio speakers are also excellent. They're loud and clear enough for small outdoor gatherings. But if you need to step up, the HDMI 2.1 eARC port is there for quality external audio. Other connections include USB-A, AUX, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Google TV runs the show, so you can expect everything to work as expected. But there's no built-in battery, a familiar caveat at this brightness level. An external power source is necessary, and you might prefer a tripod or a prop to aim it at the screen, as there's no built-in tilt mechanism.
BenQ GV50
The BenQ GV50 sits in a magnetic base and rotates a full 360 degrees horizontally with a 135 degrees vertical tilt. You can point it at virtually any surface without moving it, and it's available at a pleasingly affordable price. At 4.6 lbs, with a finger loop built into the body, it's also portable, and you'll get around 2.5 hours of battery life if you have it playing in Eco mode. Playing it on battery power means you do lose a bit of the 500 ANSI-lumen brightness, but it's fitted with a USB-C port to support an external power source if you're far from a wall outlet.
Google TV takes care of the wireless streaming, while Chromecast lets you beam content directly from your phone. You can stream onto a wall, a sheet hung between trees, or the side of a building. You can also point it directly up to watch under an awning or pergola, and indoors the same upward projection makes it ideal for a bedroom ceiling. But at this brightness, you'll want as little ambient light as possible. Complete darkness is, of course, best. This lets you fully appreciate the picture quality, which What Hi-Fi? notes is color-accurate "enough," with natural skin tones and solid contrast. If it's a small party, the 18W 2.1-channel speaker with a 10W woofer works well, but Bluetooth output and HDMI ARC are there for external audio.
Epson EpiqVision Mini EF22
The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF22 uses 3LCD laser technology rather than the 1-chip DLP tech used by many projectors. This switch means the projector delivers up to three times the color brightness and demonstrates no rainbow effects. It sits at the upper end of the mid-range pricing tier, and with 1,000 ISO lumens, the EF22 can hold up with some ambient light present. GamesRadar notes its 1080p picture is sharp and vibrant with rich, punchy colors. It also notes that dark scenes are handled better than you might expect in this price range.
Sound-wise, the dual 5W stereo speakers are clean and detailed. They're fine for intimate watch parties, but larger groups will need an external speaker. The HDMI ARC port makes connecting a soundbar straightforward, and Dolby Audio support takes things up a level. Similar to the BenQ GV50, the EF22 rotates. It moves 360 degrees horizontally and offers up to 150 degrees of vertical tilt, so you can point it at virtually any surface. It's portable, too, at 6.6 lbs, but there's no battery. So, it needs an external power source or to be positioned near a wall outlet.
Xgimi Halo+
Even with its budget price, the Xgimi Halo+ does something most projectors with its brightness level can't. It runs on a built-in battery. While this does bring the 900 ANSI lumens down, its battery is rated at 2.5 hours. And if you keep it away from as much ambient light as possible, the picture is very watchable. On mains power, you get a more confident picture. It's sharp, colorful, and stands up to ambient light better.
The dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers reproduce clear, detailed sound. Volume levels are impressive and are enough for a small outdoor gathering. HDMI eARC provides smooth external speaker connections for bigger watch parties, and the latest version runs on Google TV rather than the older Android TV interface. This brings native Netflix, Chromecast, and a much smoother operating system overall. And at 3.5 lbs, with a form factor that allows you to slip it into a backpack, the XGIMI Halo+ is also a perfectly portable projector.
Methodology
We started by looking at the key criteria needed for nighttime viewing, including brightness, sound, streaming options, connectivity, portability, and battery life. We drew on professional reviews from publications like PCMag, What Hi-Fi?, TechRadar, and our very own trusted reviewers at SlashGear and made sure every projector received strong praise from at least one of them. We also made sure customer satisfaction was taken into account. So, every entry carries an Amazon user rating of at least 4.0. However, no projector is perfect for watching under the stars. The right choice depends on your setup, your budget, and how far from a power outlet you plan to set up.