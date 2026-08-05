AI chatbots have technically had the capability to break into secure software for a while now. Scanning a bunch of code, reading up on a known flaw, and writing exploit code is what hackers do — so it's no surprise AI can do it too. The only thing holding the bots back are the guardrails built into the LLM models — that is, until they fail to work as expected.

One of those failures let somebody with almost no hacking ability break into at least fourteen companies. While it may sound extreme, it's certainly not among the worst data breaches in internet history. The story comes from OALABS, a malware research group that got handed a hacker's complete working folder with the AI session logs still sitting inside it. They published their findings in a report released in June.

Likely to avoid being traced, the person never ran the tools on hardware he himself owned. Rather, he parked them on a server he had already broken into. Unfortunately for him, that server belonged to someone who was an acquaintance of the research group. That person spotted the intrusion, pulled the hacker's entire working directory, and handed it to OALABS.

The directory contained over 1,000 sessions with Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex, two agentic coding tools capable of executing commands on their own. Since both agents were also installed locally, the logs preserved things like the prompts, the tool calls, and the models' reasoning. The prompts themselves were full of vague instructions and typos.