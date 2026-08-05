Trying To Make A Return? Home Depot Just Changed The Rules For These Products

Home Depot is a one-stop shopping destination for all things related to home improvement, but you've likely visited the store for more than just renovation supplies. Big Orange also carries appliances, furniture, lawn and garden supplies, holiday decorations, home decor and more.

But if you pick up the wrong tool or a ceiling fan that doesn't fit your space, Home Depot has a generous return policy for most items, but if you're a regular customer, take note — the store recently changed the rules for a few products. If you enjoy scaring trick or treaters with fake skeletons at Halloween or decking the halls at Christmas, be aware that any holiday decor purchased at Home Depot must now be returned within 30 days. It also cannot be used, and you must have a proof of purchase.

The home improvement store offers an even shorter return window for some items, allowing only seven days for air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and gas generators. Effective July 2026, Home Depot added pumps, portable evaporation products, and portable heaters to its seven-day return policy. Again, they must be unused and have proof of purchase. For many products, the store's typical 90-day return policy remains in place.