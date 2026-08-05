Trying To Make A Return? Home Depot Just Changed The Rules For These Products
Home Depot is a one-stop shopping destination for all things related to home improvement, but you've likely visited the store for more than just renovation supplies. Big Orange also carries appliances, furniture, lawn and garden supplies, holiday decorations, home decor and more.
But if you pick up the wrong tool or a ceiling fan that doesn't fit your space, Home Depot has a generous return policy for most items, but if you're a regular customer, take note — the store recently changed the rules for a few products. If you enjoy scaring trick or treaters with fake skeletons at Halloween or decking the halls at Christmas, be aware that any holiday decor purchased at Home Depot must now be returned within 30 days. It also cannot be used, and you must have a proof of purchase.
The home improvement store offers an even shorter return window for some items, allowing only seven days for air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and gas generators. Effective July 2026, Home Depot added pumps, portable evaporation products, and portable heaters to its seven-day return policy. Again, they must be unused and have proof of purchase. For many products, the store's typical 90-day return policy remains in place.
Why did Home Depot shorten the return policy for some items?
While the home improvement store didn't issue any official statement on the updated return policies, they are likely intended to stop shoppers from abusing these policies or using products for scams. Some shoppers may attempt to buy an item, use it for a short period, and then return it for a full refund. This is most common with seasonal decor, high-value items or tools with a specific use that you may only need for one job.
If you're worried about the return window for a specific item, check Home Depot's return policy online. The store maintains that "most merchandise" falls under its 90-day return window, provided you have a receipt or other proof of purchase. However, the store also has 30-day, seven-day, and even 48-hour windows for specific items. Major appliances, for example, have only a two-day return window, while the store offers 30 days for consumers to return furniture and consumer electronics. Most plants can be returned within 90 days.
Meanwhile, customers who have a Home Depot consumer credit card, the Pro Xtra credit card, or a commercial account with the store. Purchases made with those cards have a year-long return window, unless they fall under those shorter return windows listed on Home Depot's website!