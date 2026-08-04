Honda 8Ah Vs 12Ah Lawn Mower Batteries: How Long Should They Last On A Single Charge?

There's no easy answer to the question of whether gas or electric lawn tools are better. It comes down to a mix of personal preference and the individual needs of the user, although anyone looking for a new Honda lawn mower will find that they no longer have a choice between the two types of tool. The Japanese manufacturer announced that it was discontinuing its range of gas-powered lawn mowers in late 2022, and it then sold off its remaining gas-powered inventory over the next couple of years. Its lineup today is entirely electric, and the brand offers two different batteries to power its latest models.

Honda's 8Ah battery is the more affordable of the two, retailing for $429. Then, there's the 12Ah battery, which offers longer runtime at a steeper price and currently retails for $599. According to Honda, the difference in runtime between the two is around 15 minutes, with the 8Ah battery achieving up to 30 minutes on a full charge and the 12Ah battery providing enough power for up to 45 minutes of runtime. Recharge times also differ between the two batteries. Honda says that the 8Ah battery takes 4.5 hours to fully recharge using a standard charger, or 1 hour using a fast charger. The 6Ah battery takes between 6 hours and 1.5 hours to charge, depending on the type of charger used.