Honda 8Ah Vs 12Ah Lawn Mower Batteries: How Long Should They Last On A Single Charge?
There's no easy answer to the question of whether gas or electric lawn tools are better. It comes down to a mix of personal preference and the individual needs of the user, although anyone looking for a new Honda lawn mower will find that they no longer have a choice between the two types of tool. The Japanese manufacturer announced that it was discontinuing its range of gas-powered lawn mowers in late 2022, and it then sold off its remaining gas-powered inventory over the next couple of years. Its lineup today is entirely electric, and the brand offers two different batteries to power its latest models.
Honda's 8Ah battery is the more affordable of the two, retailing for $429. Then, there's the 12Ah battery, which offers longer runtime at a steeper price and currently retails for $599. According to Honda, the difference in runtime between the two is around 15 minutes, with the 8Ah battery achieving up to 30 minutes on a full charge and the 12Ah battery providing enough power for up to 45 minutes of runtime. Recharge times also differ between the two batteries. Honda says that the 8Ah battery takes 4.5 hours to fully recharge using a standard charger, or 1 hour using a fast charger. The 6Ah battery takes between 6 hours and 1.5 hours to charge, depending on the type of charger used.
Honda mower buyers won't necessarily need to buy a separate battery
All of the mowers in Honda's current lineup come with a battery and charger. The two cheaper models, HRN-BV and HRX-BV, are bundled with an 8Ah battery. Buyers who cough up the cash for a HRX-BE or the range-topping HRC-BE receive a 12Ah battery with their mower. Both have the same 3-year residential or 2-year commercial warranty.
As such, there's not really a need to buy a separate battery in addition to your new Honda mower unless the runtime of the included battery isn't enough to get the job done. Even then, buying a fast charger to reduce the charge time of the included battery might be a cheaper option. Honda's fast charger currently retails for $179, which is less than half the price of its cheapest additional battery.
One thing to keep in mind is that degradation may also shorten the runtime of the mower's battery over time. However, Honda has a long-standing reputation for making ultra-reliable push mowers. For now, there's nothing to suggest that its latest battery-powered mowers will be less long-lasting.