Most homeowners would be quick to tell you that maintaining the safety and security of their space is pretty much a non-stop job. So too is protecting your home and property from the elements, though there may be limits to how much you can actually do to stave off damage from extreme weather events. One clear cut measure you can take to prevent water damage in your basement or yard is to install a sump pump.

Sump pumps are devices that can be installed in basements of flood-prone areas in your yard. They are designed to pump fluids out of the area when there are high levels of water. The devices can not only save your basement from damaging flood waters, but can also help prevent mold and mildew from building up in your home. Best of all, sump pumps are easily accessible in the consumer market, with retailers like the family-owned Harbor Freight Tools selling them both online and in-store.

Drummond is the brand name you'll find on sump pumps being sold through Harbor Freight Tools. That means Drummond can be recognized as the official maker of the sump pumps currently stocked in Harbor Freight's online and brick-and-mortar outlets. It should be noted, however, that Drummond is one of several private label brands that exist under the Harbor Freight Tools ownership umbrella. Given that fact, a case could be made that Harbor Freight Tools actually makes Drummond sump pumps.