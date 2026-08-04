Who Makes Harbor Freight's Sump Pumps & How Much Do They Cost?
Most homeowners would be quick to tell you that maintaining the safety and security of their space is pretty much a non-stop job. So too is protecting your home and property from the elements, though there may be limits to how much you can actually do to stave off damage from extreme weather events. One clear cut measure you can take to prevent water damage in your basement or yard is to install a sump pump.
Sump pumps are devices that can be installed in basements of flood-prone areas in your yard. They are designed to pump fluids out of the area when there are high levels of water. The devices can not only save your basement from damaging flood waters, but can also help prevent mold and mildew from building up in your home. Best of all, sump pumps are easily accessible in the consumer market, with retailers like the family-owned Harbor Freight Tools selling them both online and in-store.
Drummond is the brand name you'll find on sump pumps being sold through Harbor Freight Tools. That means Drummond can be recognized as the official maker of the sump pumps currently stocked in Harbor Freight's online and brick-and-mortar outlets. It should be noted, however, that Drummond is one of several private label brands that exist under the Harbor Freight Tools ownership umbrella. Given that fact, a case could be made that Harbor Freight Tools actually makes Drummond sump pumps.
Here's how much a Drummond Sump Pump might cost you at Harbor Freight Tools
Now that you know where you can buy sump pumps bearing the Drummond logo, you might now be wondering how much one will cost you at the point of purchase. There is not a clear answer to that quandary, however, purely because Harbor Freight Tools now features eight different Drummond Sump Pumps among its online offerings, all of which offer varying levels of functionality and sticker prices.
If you're shopping on a budget, you'll find that Drummond's ¼ HP Submersible 3,000 GPH (Gallons Per Hour) pumping model will set you back just $59.99. A small step up in price will get you the $79.99 ⅛ HP 1,575 GPH Multidirectional Submersible Utility Pump. Meanwhile, the ⅓ HP 3,400 GPH Submersible Sump Pump with Vertical Float will cost you $89.99, and the ½ HP Submersible Sump Pump with Vertical Float, 4,000 GPH takes the price up to $114.99.
Moving up the ladder, Drummond's ½ HP Submersible Sump Pump with Heavy Duty Vertical Float Switch and 5,200 GPH is priced at $129.99, which, for the record, is a clearance price. Not on clearance is the ½ HP Submersible Sump Pump with Heavy Duty Snap-Action Float Switch, which pumps 4,400 GPH and costs $159.99. On the higher end of options is the 1 HP 6,000 GPHSubmersible Sump Pump with Heavy Duty Vertical Float Switch at $169.99 and the ¾ HP 5,400 GPH Submersible Sump-Effluent Pump with Heavy Duty Snap-Action Float Switch, which'll cost you $199.99.
Installing your sump pump could be far more expensive
The individual unit prices for those Drummond units are no doubt encouraging for those in the market for a sump pump. Perhaps even more encouraging is that none of those Drummond pumps currently front a user rating below 4.4 stars. There are other considerations to account for when you're shopping for a new sump pump, however, including the potential cost of installation.
There are many factors that can affect the installation cost of a new sump pump. One of the biggest is whether or not your new sump pump is intended to replace an older, worn out unit, or if you are starting from scratch in your sump pump setup. Whatever the case, sources tend to agree that installation could cost you anywhere from a few hundred bucks to a few thousand based on the scope of the job.
It should go without saying that the lower end of that installation price is reserved for a simple replacement job where the plumber swaps out an old pump for the new one. Even then, prices may vary, with some outlets claiming that option could still top the $1,000 mark. If you're starting from scratch and need to do drainage and pipe work, or dig through concrete flooring to install a pump pit, expect to pay as much as $4,000 or more for installation. The complexity of the pump itself could also affect the installation price, as could your location in the world. Be sure to check all of your installation options before scheduling the work.