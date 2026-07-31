5 New Milwaukee Tools Available In July 2026

There are a lot of choices on the tool market for quick shrub trimming, with numerous major electric pruners for sale, but that's not to say that simple hand tools aren't worth using. For $54.98 comes the Milwaukee 1-inch capacity pruning shears, which are intended for trimming branches up to 1 inch in diameter. For such a small tool, Milwaukee put a lot of helpful features and design elements into these trimmers to justify such a high price point.

The main draw is the ultra-sharp blade, which can be resharpened as needed and has a low-friction coating for smooth cutting. The head is angled, too, which is helpful when cutting at overhead height or low to the ground. The pruner also has a two-position adjustable lock plate; this way it can be adjusted for easier cutting of small branches. The handles are made of lightweight aluminum and feature dipped grips to reduce the likelihood of slippage while in use. These pruners automatically come with Milwaukee's limited lifetime warranty, so if the workmanship isn't up to par, having them repaired or replaced is possible with no hassle or additional cost.