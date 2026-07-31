5 New Milwaukee Tools Available In July 2026
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Even though the brand is available every month of the year, July 2026 has proven an especially big month for Milwaukee. For one, there are several Milwaukee tools on deep discount in July, allowing supporters to stock up on niche and essential items alike. There's some expansion going on in the Milwaukee catalogue as well. July has been a month full of new drops, including new tools and a lot more.
According to Home Depot, several intriguing new Milwaukee items have hit physical and digital storefronts. First and foremost are some newly-released Milwaukee Packout options, like the Packout low-profile crate, the Packout wire-pulling XL crate, and the regular Packout XL crate. Battery-wise, Milwaukee has released a new M12 and M18 four-bay simultaneous charger, and joining the starter kit lineup is the M18 Fuel rear handle cordless circular saw kit, featuring the titular saw, an M18 HD12.0 battery, charger, and other add-ons. Of course, the real highlights of Milwaukee's July 2026 releases are the new tools.
Milwaukee 1-inch capacity angled pruning shears
There are a lot of choices on the tool market for quick shrub trimming, with numerous major electric pruners for sale, but that's not to say that simple hand tools aren't worth using. For $54.98 comes the Milwaukee 1-inch capacity pruning shears, which are intended for trimming branches up to 1 inch in diameter. For such a small tool, Milwaukee put a lot of helpful features and design elements into these trimmers to justify such a high price point.
The main draw is the ultra-sharp blade, which can be resharpened as needed and has a low-friction coating for smooth cutting. The head is angled, too, which is helpful when cutting at overhead height or low to the ground. The pruner also has a two-position adjustable lock plate; this way it can be adjusted for easier cutting of small branches. The handles are made of lightweight aluminum and feature dipped grips to reduce the likelihood of slippage while in use. These pruners automatically come with Milwaukee's limited lifetime warranty, so if the workmanship isn't up to par, having them repaired or replaced is possible with no hassle or additional cost.
Milwaukee 1-1/2-inch capacity bypass loppers
When large branches get out of control, something more than a small set of clippers is needed. One option is a unit from one of the major pole saw brands, but for low, small branches, a set of loppers is more than enough to get the job done. Milwaukee has released a new set of 1-1/2-inch capacity bypass loppers this July, which cost $89.98 through Home Depot. Despite being a rather straightforward tool that appears more than capable, there are a lot of notable aspects for potential buyers to be aware of.
This new set of loppers comprises two 20-inch handles made from lightweight aluminum, held together by a set of high-carbon steel blades (which can be resharpened) covered in low-friction coating for smooth, free movement. Between them is a rubber bumper, reducing shock once the blades make it through their branch and the handles thump together. Speaking of the handles, they also feature rubber grips to increase comfort and reduce slipping. Additionally, this set of loppers comes with the same Milwaukee limited lifetime warranty as the pruners for the sake of buyer protection.
New Milwaukee pruning saws
For branches that can't simply be lopped off or clipped with a small pruner, you'll need a different tool. Fortunately, Milwaukee has delved into this category, recently providing two new pruning saws: the 10-inch straight blade pruning saw and the smaller 7-inch variant. These two saws have numerous similarities, but they're different enough that we're counting them as two separate tools.
Both boast hollow ground blades with quadruple-ground teeth for effective cutting into soft materials. Topping off the similarities between these two tools, both also come with Milwaukee's limited lifetime tool warranty.
Moving onto their differences, these saws retail for $39.98 and $29.98, respectively, and both come with storage options. The 10-inch version has a reversible scabbard included, while the 7-inch version allows the blade to fold into the handle. As far as cutting capacity, these saws promise maximum cuts at 6 inches for the 10-inch blade and 4 inches for the 7-inch one. The 10-inch saw consists of chrome-plated SK5 high carbon steel while the 7-inch blade is made from standard high-carbon steel. The 7-inch blade is adjustable for easier undercutting.
M12 Fuel 1/4-inch straight die grinder
Milwaukee has a lot of new outdoor wood-cutting tools for sale, but indoor woodworkers and metalworkers, who already have a host of Milwaukee tools at their disposal, haven't been left out of the equation. The M12 Fuel 1/4-inch straight die grinder arrives this month at the cost of $229.00. For that price, buyers receive the titular tool and a wrench for part swapping, though a 12-volt Milwaukee battery is required for the tool to run. At the very least, also included is Milwaukee's five-year warranty to cover any functional issues not attributed to misuse or abuse on the user's end.
With a battery attached, Milwaukee claims to deliver 0.5 horsepower and reach a maximum of 20,000 RPM with the aid of the internal Powerstate brushless motor. The grinder has four speed settings, works with 2-inch cutting wheels and 3-inch sanding accessories, features a built-in LED work light on the front, and is compatible with accessories with a 1/4-inch shank. On top of all of this, the tool is cordless, making it easy to maneuver into tight spaces and use virtually anywhere.