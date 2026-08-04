What Is Tool Insurance And Does It Apply To Your Everyday Equipment?

There are plenty of cheap tools out there, like cordless drills, but you'll also find options that cost a lot more. If you're a business looking to get complete sets, that money adds up fast. You certainly don't want to eat those losses if some, or even all of that equipment gets stolen or damaged in an accident. That's exactly why tool insurance exists.

The whole thing actually sits inside a category called inland marine insurance, which grew out of the marine coverage that once protected cargo on ships – before a version of it was adapted over time for goods moving over land. That brings us to one major rule here: Tool insurance only applies to stuff that's portable – both handheld and heavy — like hand tools, power tools, ladders, and generators.

Suppose you have a sander riding around in your truck, then that tool is covered. What's not covered is the stationary stuff, like a drill press bolted to the floor of your garage, since it would fall under a commercial property policy instead. That also means that coverage follows your tools wherever they go, whether they're stored at a job site or moving from place to place in the back of a van.

The keyword here is business, though, so the tools being insured must earn money. Often, these policies are included as part of handyman insurance packages as a component, but plenty of insurers also sell them on their own. Either way, they do not cover gear you use for your weekend projects, since that would typically fall under your homeowners policy.