How Much Do DeWalt Jump Box Starters Cost & How Long Do They Take To Charge?
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A dead car battery is as sure-fire a way to ruin a day as a vehicle owner can find (save for perhaps a car crash). To that end, the only thing that can make a dead battery more frustrating is if you don't have a set of jumper cables handy, or do but don't have another car around to give you that jump. Thankfully, there is a pretty easy way to solve both of those problems, which you can do by purchasing a jump starter box and keeping it handy on the off-chance you do need it.
There are many major brand jump starters for consumers to choose from these days, including even several models from the beloved DeWalt Tools brand. If you're shopping for DeWalt jumpers through The Home Depot these days, you'll find three different models of jump box available for purchase. They all provide different levels of functionality to users, and are thus priced differently. On the low end, the standard 1,600 Peak Amp Jumper is priced at $169.99 through Home Depot, and if you want that same jumper with a kit including a 140 Watt inverter, it'll run the cost up to $214.
If you're eyeing DeWalt's 2,000 Peak Amp Jump Kit, that unit is selling for $209. If you need a little more battery jumping punch, Home Depot is listing the 2,500 Peak Amp unit at $219. Here's what you need to know about keeping these DeWalt jump box starters charged.
What to know about the recharging times for DeWalt Jumper Kits
One of the most important factors for most shoppers in the market of a DeWalt car jumping kit is charging times. While most of the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand's jump box starters will have your car battery ready to rock in a matter of minutes, it may take considerably longer for the jumpers themselves to recharge. Unfortunately, there is no universal truth regarding how long it may take to recharge DeWalt jump box starters, as several factors can affect their charging times.
It should be noted, however, that DeWalt recommends you charge the units at least 24 to 40 hours right out of the box, even as they all should arrive partially charged. Likewise, DeWalt says the units should be recharged every 30 days or so whether you use them or not to limit the potential issues that accompany normal battery drain. As for the recharge times on the 1,600 and the 2,000 peak amp units, sources claim they should achieve a full charge in about 2 to 4 hours. Meanwhile, the lithium-ion powered 2,500 model may take about 3 hours to reach a full charge.
While those recharge times may suffice in a pinch, it's wise to charge each until full bars are present on their battery level display, or potentially longer. To that end, it is generally recommended you charge these devices with the cord that comes in the box with each, as using other methods may result in longer charging times.