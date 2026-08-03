How Much Do DeWalt Jump Box Starters Cost & How Long Do They Take To Charge?

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A dead car battery is as sure-fire a way to ruin a day as a vehicle owner can find (save for perhaps a car crash). To that end, the only thing that can make a dead battery more frustrating is if you don't have a set of jumper cables handy, or do but don't have another car around to give you that jump. Thankfully, there is a pretty easy way to solve both of those problems, which you can do by purchasing a jump starter box and keeping it handy on the off-chance you do need it.

There are many major brand jump starters for consumers to choose from these days, including even several models from the beloved DeWalt Tools brand. If you're shopping for DeWalt jumpers through The Home Depot these days, you'll find three different models of jump box available for purchase. They all provide different levels of functionality to users, and are thus priced differently. On the low end, the standard 1,600 Peak Amp Jumper is priced at $169.99 through Home Depot, and if you want that same jumper with a kit including a 140 Watt inverter, it'll run the cost up to $214.

If you're eyeing DeWalt's 2,000 Peak Amp Jump Kit, that unit is selling for $209. If you need a little more battery jumping punch, Home Depot is listing the 2,500 Peak Amp unit at $219. Here's what you need to know about keeping these DeWalt jump box starters charged.