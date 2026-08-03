Can A Beverage Cooler Be Used As A Refrigerator?
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A beverage cooler is a good solution for people who either want to save space in their refrigerator or need a way to keep cold drinks in a room other than the kitchen. But while these devices can be a convenient method for chilling soft drinks and other beverages, they can only be used to hold food under certain conditions. The reason for that has to do with temperature settings, as well as food safety guidelines.
Perishable food storage should follow the FDA's 40-degree rule for refrigerators. Since the temperature on some beverage coolers can be adjusted to meet this guideline, they technically become a viable storage option. However, if a beverage cooler's temperature cannot be adjusted to 40 degrees or below, then it should not be used for perishable food. Additionally, a beverage cooler is not designed to replace a full-size refrigerator, as many coolers lack proper storage space and humidity controls. So, you should not use a beverage cooler to store perishable food over the long term.
The reason food should be kept under the 40-degree threshold is because bacteria can grow quickly at higher temperatures. This is why the FDA designated the range of 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit as the "Danger Zone." A refrigerator operating at proper temperatures can help slow bacterial growth and thus reduce the risk of food becoming unsafe to eat.
Exploring different types of cooling solutions
A beverage cooler typically isn't designed for everyday food storage. But if you're looking for a compact solution that is, a mini fridge might be a better option. Mini refrigerators, much like their larger counterparts, are typically built with adjustable shelves, door bins, and other storage areas. Some mini fridges may also have freezer compartments, which gives them additional functionality.
Another cooling option is an electric cooler, which offers some of the convenience of a mini fridge, but can be easily carried from one space to another. Electric coolers use a powered cooling system to maintain a set temperature, with some models allowing users to adjust that temperature through a smartphone app. Because of its design, an electric cooler is a useful option for camping, tailgating, or on road trips. Depending on the model, you can either plug an electric cooler into a standard outlet or use the built-in battery for power.
Then there are traditional coolers which don't need power and instead rely on ice. These coolers come in several different types, including soft-sided, which use lightweight foam insulation. Hard-sided coolers typically have thicker insulation that helps the ice last longer, while backpack coolers offer hands-free carrying. Each type of cooler is portable, with the biggest drawback being that you either have to add more ice, or replace the ice, as needed.