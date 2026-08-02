These Are The Only 3 Trucks With Better Resale Value Than The Ford Ranger

The Ford Ranger's 2025 sales were impressive, but the Toyota Tacoma saw even larger numbers – 274,638 units sold that year, well over 200,000 more. While it's known for being trusty and capable, one big reason is its resale value. A 2026 Toyota Tacoma is likely to sell for about $20,440 in five years, and this is due to its expected reliability.

The Toyota Tacoma is known for being reliable, largely because of Toyota's reputation. But there is truth behind the reputation, with Toyota often topping Consumer Reports' reliability studies. "Brands like Lexus and Toyota have a history of conservative redesigns, incrementally improving their entire product line rather than introducing many all-new systems," said Program Leader of Auto Data Analytics Steven Elek. This allows Toyota models to remain reliable as they age.

Being reliable is appealing to those in the market for a used pickup truck. Even a Tacoma that's been consistently commuting for five years will have a ton of life left in it once it's up for sale, with drivers willing to purchase models with six figure odometer readings. That reliability also means fewer maintenance costs, making it a good investment even five years down the line.