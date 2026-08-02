These Are The Only 3 Trucks With Better Resale Value Than The Ford Ranger
Depreciation is something that no vehicle can escape — and most of that depreciation occurs within the first five years. During this time, most vehicles lose between 40 to 60% of their resale value from age, outdated tech, mileage, and wear. And even popular vehicles aren't immune. The Ford Ranger sold 70,960 units in 2025, a 53.5% increase from the previous year. Despite this, the 2026 Ford Ranger has a projected five-year resale value of 53.4%, according to Kelley Blue Book's data. This means the base model can sell for around $17,800 in five years.
The Ford Ranger is actually not the pickup truck from 2026 with the best resale value, although it beats the Ford F-150 — there are three pickup trucks beating it: the Ford Maverick at 54.1%, the Toyota Tundra at 59.9%, and the Toyota Tacoma at 63.0%. This has actually placed the Tacoma as the 2026 vehicle with the best resale value overall.
Why does the Toyota Tacoma have such good resale value?
The Ford Ranger's 2025 sales were impressive, but the Toyota Tacoma saw even larger numbers – 274,638 units sold that year, well over 200,000 more. While it's known for being trusty and capable, one big reason is its resale value. A 2026 Toyota Tacoma is likely to sell for about $20,440 in five years, and this is due to its expected reliability.
The Toyota Tacoma is known for being reliable, largely because of Toyota's reputation. But there is truth behind the reputation, with Toyota often topping Consumer Reports' reliability studies. "Brands like Lexus and Toyota have a history of conservative redesigns, incrementally improving their entire product line rather than introducing many all-new systems," said Program Leader of Auto Data Analytics Steven Elek. This allows Toyota models to remain reliable as they age.
Being reliable is appealing to those in the market for a used pickup truck. Even a Tacoma that's been consistently commuting for five years will have a ton of life left in it once it's up for sale, with drivers willing to purchase models with six figure odometer readings. That reliability also means fewer maintenance costs, making it a good investment even five years down the line.