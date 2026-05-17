F-150 Vs Ranger: Which Ford Truck Depreciates Faster?

The Ford F-150 is the best-selling pickup truck in the United States — and the best-selling vehicle overall until the RAV4 dethroned it in 2025 – and for good reason. The F-150 has become immensely popular due to its straightforward nature. It's simple and capable, with an excellent max towing capacity of 13,500 pounds and impressive off-roading, especially the F-150 Raptor R and Tremor trims. However, another truck in Ford's stable, the Ranger, has it beat in one category: depreciation.

CarEdge's analysis shows that the Ford F-150 has an estimated 50% depreciation over a five-year span, which is actually quite high compared to other pickup trucks like the Toyota Tacoma and Tundra. The first year is the worst, with the F-150 plummeting to 70% of its value in just one year. Based on a starting price of $62,008, an F-150 would be worth just $31,302 five years in.

Meanwhile, the Ford Ranger loses just 28% of its value over the same period, according to CarEdge. It does better in its first year, too, only losing 20% (versus the F-150's 30%). By the fifth year, a $46,897-when-new Ranger would be worth $33,592.