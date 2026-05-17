F-150 Vs Ranger: Which Ford Truck Depreciates Faster?
The Ford F-150 is the best-selling pickup truck in the United States — and the best-selling vehicle overall until the RAV4 dethroned it in 2025 – and for good reason. The F-150 has become immensely popular due to its straightforward nature. It's simple and capable, with an excellent max towing capacity of 13,500 pounds and impressive off-roading, especially the F-150 Raptor R and Tremor trims. However, another truck in Ford's stable, the Ranger, has it beat in one category: depreciation.
CarEdge's analysis shows that the Ford F-150 has an estimated 50% depreciation over a five-year span, which is actually quite high compared to other pickup trucks like the Toyota Tacoma and Tundra. The first year is the worst, with the F-150 plummeting to 70% of its value in just one year. Based on a starting price of $62,008, an F-150 would be worth just $31,302 five years in.
Meanwhile, the Ford Ranger loses just 28% of its value over the same period, according to CarEdge. It does better in its first year, too, only losing 20% (versus the F-150's 30%). By the fifth year, a $46,897-when-new Ranger would be worth $33,592.
Why does the Ford Ranger hold its value?
The Ford Ranger is generally considered a truck that holds its value quite well. In 2026, iSeeCars named the Ranger on its list of the 25 vehicles with the lowest five-year depreciation. The pickup placed 22nd in a list of vehicles from every segment. The Ranger placed third in the pickup category, with only the Toyota Tacoma and Toyota Tundra holding value better.
Part of the reason the Ranger holds its value better is likely its size. Mid-size trucks like the Ranger generally hold their value better than full-size trucks. For one, these trucks are smaller and easier to fit in a garage or driveway. Smaller trucks are also more affordable, which could make them more appealing to the average American who might be struggling to afford a new car. Interest in used mid-size trucks has climbed in the 2020s, and their value has also risen alongside this demand — keeping prices high in turn.