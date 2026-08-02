What Do The Square Symbols On Most Ovens Mean?

You likely noticed that ovens have a lot of icons on or near their knobs. Most modern versions use those icons to represent the appliance's various cooking modes. Typically, you can learn what all of them mean in the manufacturer's manual, but sometimes those get displaced, or you may not even get the necessary (or full) "paperwork" at all. As such, it's a good idea to brush up on your knowledge of oven symbols, since most of them look the same in the majority of these appliances. After all, while it may not be the kind of cool kitchen gadget that SlashGear writes articles about, no kitchen is complete without a good oven.

First, all of the symbols are usually square-shaped. You can think of that square as an oven box, or its cavity. Now, the oven symbols inside that square change, showing numerous cooking modes and heating options. One of the most basic ones is a straight horizontal line (—), which can be found in the lower or upper part of the square. This indicates that the heating element will come from either the top or the bottom, depending on your choice. Also, there's a symbol with both of those lines, meaning both settings will work together, giving you steady heat all around.

Another common oven symbol is the one with a fan icon in the square. This one means that the oven uses its fan to move hot air evenly around the inside, eliminating cold and hot spots for even cooking. You can also encounter a mix of the fan symbol and the horizontal line, which means those settings are working together at the same time.