What Do The Square Symbols On Most Ovens Mean?
You likely noticed that ovens have a lot of icons on or near their knobs. Most modern versions use those icons to represent the appliance's various cooking modes. Typically, you can learn what all of them mean in the manufacturer's manual, but sometimes those get displaced, or you may not even get the necessary (or full) "paperwork" at all. As such, it's a good idea to brush up on your knowledge of oven symbols, since most of them look the same in the majority of these appliances. After all, while it may not be the kind of cool kitchen gadget that SlashGear writes articles about, no kitchen is complete without a good oven.
First, all of the symbols are usually square-shaped. You can think of that square as an oven box, or its cavity. Now, the oven symbols inside that square change, showing numerous cooking modes and heating options. One of the most basic ones is a straight horizontal line (—), which can be found in the lower or upper part of the square. This indicates that the heating element will come from either the top or the bottom, depending on your choice. Also, there's a symbol with both of those lines, meaning both settings will work together, giving you steady heat all around.
Another common oven symbol is the one with a fan icon in the square. This one means that the oven uses its fan to move hot air evenly around the inside, eliminating cold and hot spots for even cooking. You can also encounter a mix of the fan symbol and the horizontal line, which means those settings are working together at the same time.
Additional oven symbols
Some additional oven symbols include a square with a zig-zag line (╲╱╲╱╲╱). This is the setting for a grill, which activates the oven's full grilling element, often used for roasting vegetables or broiling. There's also a partial grill, represented by a shorter zig-zag line. Then, a fan symbol can be found with a grill symbol, meaning the fan will be turned on while the grill is activated.
Some ovens have a defrost setting, depicted by a snowflake icon, a drop of water symbol, or both. Others have a keep warm option, shown as several wave dash symbols (≋≋) positioned vertically. Speaking of that symbol, a single horizontal wave dash icon often means the oven has a microwave setting. On occasion, you may find a steam setting as well, depicted by a symbol that looks like a cloud.
All in all, the actual number of oven symbols will depend on the appliance manufacturer, but most of the time, the common ones always look the same or at least similar. Modern ovens tend to evolve with the technology, and new ones can have functions that weren't available even just a few years ago. For instance, there are now smart ovens that could replace air fryers thanks to having that function built into them. Whatever the case, make sure you actually know what setting will be the best for every occasion. Also remember that you should clean the grease and grime of your oven and your other kitchen appliances, and not just for the obvious hygienic reasons; all that build-up can affect your oven's heating effectiveness.