How Much Does A Drone Pilot Make On Average?

Many jobs come with a pay figure that people roughly agree on, and that's because those trades have had a long time to settle on rates. That's not the case with gigs involving drones, though, simply because they haven't existed for that long. Perhaps that's why some of the top job portals across the USA can't seem to agree on the average salary for a drone pilot. Salary.com lands on $48,107, Indeed settles at an average base of around $81,995, Glassdoor quotes $94,377, and ZipRecruiter pushes it up even higher to $130,916. Crunching the four, you arrive at $88,848 as an average. However, this does not paint the full picture, since the variations between these numbers are the result of different jobs with different responsibilities.

A drone job can shake out into wildly different duties. One example is a person shooting listing photos for a realtor on Saturdays. Another might send a thermal camera over an electrical substation, looking for the overheating joints that turn into outages if nobody catches them. A third could fly for a defense contractor, where the footage is classified and nobody touches the controls without a security clearance. All three passed the same FAA exam, which makes them drone pilots.

Because of that spread, the averages come down to who landed in the sample. For instance, ZipRecruiter's pool skews toward defense work and mapping specialists. Also worth mentioning is that these numbers don't normally account for freelancers, since they aren't really on a payroll, and bill $80 to $250 an hour instead.