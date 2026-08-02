Ford Really Messed Up With These Infuriating Oil Filter Locations
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One of the cornerstones of good vehicle maintenance is ensuring you regularly swap out your old oil and filter. After all, neglecting it can come with some serious ramifications down the line. How often you actually need to change your car's oil has changed due to emerging factors like real-time diagnostics and advanced synthetic blends. However, oil changes remain as crucial as ever to the health of your automobile. Trouble is, getting your oil changed at a lube shop has gone up in price significantly, and your next oil change could cost a lot more than you're ready for with totals between $80 and $120.
Naturally, one way to save money is to do the job yourself. But beware, certain vehicles can be a nightmare in terms of just gaining access to the oil filter. Take for instance the 1996 Ford Thunderbird 4.6, where the oil filter is horizontally mounted underneath the engine and tucked up behind the front sway bar, making access challenging enough even for a contortionist.
This isn't the only egregious example from Ford, as even service technicians curse the placement of the 2019 Ranger's oil filter, specifically on the EcoBoost four-cylinder. Apparently, it's horizontally mounted on the side of the engine, only accessible via the wheel well, requiring removal of the driver's side front wheel. Of course there are plenty more examples, but these happen to be some of the worst out there.
Tips for attempting an oil change when the filter is in a horrible location
Research will do you a lot of good before attempting a challenging oil change on your vehicle. Understand there are several options when it comes to oil filter wrenches, from claw and strap types, to caps and even heavy-duty chain wrenches, which grip by biting into the filter housing. One of these options may work better than others for your vehicle model. There are also many tutorials on YouTube and social media, which can help you get a better picture of what tools you might need and how to prepare for the job.
For instance, on the YouTube channel Our Tennessee HomeStead, the video, "Ford Thunderbird 4.6 V-8 Oil Change and The Easy Way to change the Oil Filter," the host notes you'll need an oil filter cap wrench and a rachet extension with an articulatable joint.
In addition, it's also made clear that the location of the oil filter is such that, once loosened, oil doesn't fall neatly directly below, but runs along some of the underside supports, which necessitates a large section of cardboard underneath the vehicle to help soak up the mess.
Regarding the 2019 Ford Ranger, the mechanic in the YouTube short "This Truck Has The Worst Oil Filter Location!" from channel TheWrenchboss, indicated a Vevor brand tool set was helpful, showcasing a rachet extension. You can find tools like the VEVOR Mechanics Tool Set and Socket Set, which includes extensions for around $130 on Amazon.