Ford Really Messed Up With These Infuriating Oil Filter Locations

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the cornerstones of good vehicle maintenance is ensuring you regularly swap out your old oil and filter. After all, neglecting it can come with some serious ramifications down the line. How often you actually need to change your car's oil has changed due to emerging factors like real-time diagnostics and advanced synthetic blends. However, oil changes remain as crucial as ever to the health of your automobile. Trouble is, getting your oil changed at a lube shop has gone up in price significantly, and your next oil change could cost a lot more than you're ready for with totals between $80 and $120.

Naturally, one way to save money is to do the job yourself. But beware, certain vehicles can be a nightmare in terms of just gaining access to the oil filter. Take for instance the 1996 Ford Thunderbird 4.6, where the oil filter is horizontally mounted underneath the engine and tucked up behind the front sway bar, making access challenging enough even for a contortionist.

This isn't the only egregious example from Ford, as even service technicians curse the placement of the 2019 Ranger's oil filter, specifically on the EcoBoost four-cylinder. Apparently, it's horizontally mounted on the side of the engine, only accessible via the wheel well, requiring removal of the driver's side front wheel. Of course there are plenty more examples, but these happen to be some of the worst out there.