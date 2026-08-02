Hurricanes Vs. Tornadoes: Which Event Has Faster Wind Speeds & How Do We Know?

Both hurricanes and tornadoes work in very different ways, which is why one is usually far more destructive than the other. A hurricane is a tropical cyclone, a rotating storm system that spins up over warm ocean water and can sprawl across hundreds of miles, lasting for days. Meanwhile, a tornado is a much skinnier column of violently spinning air that lasts between a few seconds and an hour, so it's usually far less damaging. That's an interesting detail considering tornadoes are faster in terms of wind speed. In fact, the fastest wind anyone has ever recorded on this planet came from one of those. It was back in May of 1999, when a research radar parked near a tornado in the heart of Tornado Alley, outside Oklahoma City, clocked air moving at 301 miles per hour just above the ground.

Hurricanes are slower, with the strongest ones — at least in the Atlantic – topping out at roughly 190mph of sustained wind speeds. Sustained here refers to the pace the storm holds for a full minute.

We know these speeds thanks to various instruments, the most common being Doppler radar. This is a dish that works by firing short pulses of radio waves at a storm, which then bounce off raindrops and airborne debris before heading back. Depending on how they're moving, the signal arrives at a slightly different frequency, which the computer then records. Sometimes, Doppler radars are mounted on wheels – typically on the flatbed of a truck — which is actually how the above record was measured.