Where Is Tornado Alley, And How Did It Get Its Name?

As global warming and climate change continue to plague the planet, extreme weather events have gone from relative outliers on the global scene to almost weekly occurrences, and tornados continue to be one of the more damaging of the extreme weather era. That's particularly true for one tornado-stricken area of the continental United States, which has earned the dubious honor of being designated Tornado Alley.

It may surprise you to learn that, according to a 2010 National Weather Service report, the term "Tornado Alley" initially was not a designation for a region in the United States. Rather, it was the name given to a project spearheaded by officers of the U.S. Air Force's Severe Weather Warning Center in 1952 to monitor extreme weather patterns in the designated area. Those same officers had reportedly been responsible for the first successful tornado forecast and subsequent warning a few years before and hoped to further their predictive capabilities by studying weather patterns in the area that would come to be referred to as Tornado Alley.

Initially, that region spanned from the Southern Texas Panhandle to parts of Colorado and Nebraska. However, these days, the area has grown to include large swaths of Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and the Dakotas and is stretching even further East each year. In turn, areas of Louisiana, Iowa, and Arkansas are now often included in the Tornado Alley conversation.