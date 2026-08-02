How Much Has A 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 Depreciated In The Last 5 Years?

When you hear "Maybach," you probably immediately think "luxury." Despite being unapologetically large with a stretched wheelbase — and weighed down by things like a mini-fridge — this sedan can move. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S580 has a hybrid 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 469 horsepower, propelling it to 60 miles per hour in just 4.1 seconds. You can do all that with a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, and a scented air-ionizing system.

It all sounds like a dream, but luxury vehicles can often depreciate quite rapidly — sometimes right away. This is bad news if you have a Maybach S580, but great news if you want to buy a used one. The original MSRP of the 2021 model was $185,950. Kelley Blue Book has the national average at $123,000, just five years after driving it off the lot. This is a depreciation of 66.15%, which is a bit of a bummer. The exact value of the model will differ depending on mileage, condition, location, and other factors.