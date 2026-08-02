How Much Has A 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 Depreciated In The Last 5 Years?
When you hear "Maybach," you probably immediately think "luxury." Despite being unapologetically large with a stretched wheelbase — and weighed down by things like a mini-fridge — this sedan can move. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S580 has a hybrid 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 469 horsepower, propelling it to 60 miles per hour in just 4.1 seconds. You can do all that with a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, and a scented air-ionizing system.
It all sounds like a dream, but luxury vehicles can often depreciate quite rapidly — sometimes right away. This is bad news if you have a Maybach S580, but great news if you want to buy a used one. The original MSRP of the 2021 model was $185,950. Kelley Blue Book has the national average at $123,000, just five years after driving it off the lot. This is a depreciation of 66.15%, which is a bit of a bummer. The exact value of the model will differ depending on mileage, condition, location, and other factors.
Why do luxury vehicles like the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S580 depreciate so much?
According to iSeeCars, the average depreciation of a vehicle over five years is 41.8% in 2026. It's an improvement over 2025 as the desire for used cars increases (likely due to new car prices being too high for American families), yet the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S580 depreciated by 66.15%. Why is that?
In general, luxury vehicles depreciate faster than other vehicles due to their high price tag and focus on high-end features. A very expensive used car is usually not appealing to the average buyer, forcing the prices to come down. The features that once made the vehicle cutting edge also become outdated as new luxury vehicles boast upgraded features. "Used car buyers don't want to pay a high premium on a dated model," iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly explained to Forbes.
The Maybach S580 has tons of luxury features, including heated and ventilated front seats, a 64-color ambient lighting system, and a 12.8-inch touchscreen (though it's largely focused on the rear seats since they assume you'll have a chauffeur). However, plenty of new luxury vehicles come with these features as well, and then some — minus the mileage.