TP-Link Tapo DL130 Smart Deadbolt Review: Unlock Your Door Like A Jedi

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I get the opportunity to review a wide variety of devices in my career and very few of those — aside from whatever the latest iPhone is at any given time — capture the interest of the younger generation in my household. But there was my daughter, 15 years old and Gen Z, calling her friends to show them how she could wave her hand in front of a door lock in my sunroom. Personally, I just wanted to feel like a Jedi and tell the door that "credits will do fine."

Whatever the motivation, people in my home both 15 years old and 50, giggled like children once I installed the Tapo DL130. Through my review period I intentionally closed and locked the door just so I could do it over and over again. It's silly fun, but it's also pretty impressive.

Of course, another reason I liked the TapoDL130 is because, as a phone nerd, I distinctly remember the LG G8's vein reading technology. This was a nice little throw-back to that time, and I'd just like to say it here — I miss LG's crazy phones — and I'm glad it lives on in some form or another. I've had the Tapo DL130 installed in my sunroom for one week, and this is my full review.