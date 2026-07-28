TP-Link Deco BE25 Review: Mesh Networking That's Both Stylish And Speedy

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I was foolish when I first moved into my home. When the Internet technician came to do their work, they asked where I'd like to install my router. I, having lived only in smaller spaces when facing this same situation, said, "just put it anywhere," and the installer obliged. They pulled the cable into the house, cut it off, and stuck my router in a corner of my basement. To be clear, this is 100% my fault.

We are fortunate that we live in a time when Wi-Fi dead zones in our homes can be a thing of the past. For those not familiar with the idea, mesh networking absolutely blankets your home in Wi-Fi signal wherever you happen to be within it. If you find a place where the Wi-Fi can't reach, all you have to do is add another access point. Just like that, your range extends that much further. You can use it to go around corners and even extend further outside if you want to.

TP-Link has a line of Deco routers that can do just that. They're smart, stylish, and they deliver on that promise. I've been using a set of Deco BE 25 router samples provided by TP-Link for one week, and this is my full review.