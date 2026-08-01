DeWalt Elite Series Vs. Regular Accessories: What's The Difference?
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When one thinks of DeWalt's catalog, it's the brand's bread-and-butter tools and batteries that tend to come to mind first. But the brand also makes a range of accessories, like saw blades and drill bits, and there's also quite a bit of nuance to the latter. For instance, there are regular and Elite Series DeWalt accessories to choose from, and while they may look similar and serve similar purposes, they differ in some key ways.
The big difference between standard and Elite Series accessories comes down to their durability. DeWalt markets its Elite Series accessories as being exceptionally tough, making them ideal for hard, extended use on job sites. DeWalt introduced the Elite line in 2022 and stated that the new range was designed with endurance in mind. To that end, Elite Series accessories include vented saw blades that disperse heat better, reinforced drill bits that stand up to hard materials like concrete, ceramic-grained flap discs that grind faster, and more.
DeWalt has even claimed that its Elite products can outperform those from rivals like Milwaukee and Diablo, outlining its confidence in these more premium accessories. But while the brand talks a good game, are DeWalt's Elite Series accessories a definitive step up for any DeWalt user?
Do you need Elite Series accessories for your DeWalt tools?
If you're on the fence about whether to fill your toolbox with regular or Elite Series DeWalt accessories, there are a few things to think over. For one, you want to consider how hard you're working your tools. Are you using them daily, whether at home or on the job, or do they only see infrequent use? If you're not using your tools often or subjecting them to heavy-duty workloads, you're likely just fine with regular DeWalt blades and bits. That's not to say you can't go with the Elite Series products, but the added durability may not be entirely necessary.
On top of this, there's the unavoidable matter of price. A regular DeWalt 7-¼-inch 48-tooth circular saw blade, for example, costs $16.99 at Ace Hardware. Meanwhile, the Elite Series 7-¼-inch 48-tooth circular saw blade at the same store is $19.99. Similarly, the regular 14-piece cobalt alloy kit and the Elite Series 14-piece cobalt alloy kit cost $31.99 and $69.99 at Acme Tools, respectively. There's no need to pay such significant premiums if you don't have to.
Whether you buy your DeWalt tools at Home Depot or Lowe's, buying the right accessories is also crucial. While regular DeWalt bits and blades will get the job done for the average user, if you need enhanced durability, more capable materials, and don't mind paying a bit more, the Elite Series could be a worthwhile investment.