DeWalt Is Taking A Jab At Milwaukee With Its New Cobalt Drill Bits

It's not unusual for companies to market their products with subtle allusions to their competitors. But it's not every day that we see companies actually call competitors out by name. However, DeWalt is making the bold statement that its new Elite Series cobalt drill bits can outlast Milwaukee's equivalent products. The best part? The claim is actually on DeWalt's packaging.

The exact phrasing is "up to 2x longer life versus Milwaukee," and it's specifically for cobalt bits drilling into 1/8-inch low carbon steel at 1,200 rpm. DeWalt notes that this claim only applies to the 1/8-, 9/64-, 5/32-, 3/16-, 13/64-, 7/32-, 15/64-, 1/4-, 3/8-, and 1/2-inch bits. Though DeWalt mentions in the fine print that Milwaukee didn't greenlight the claim, that doesn't make it any less unusual. Of course, the problem is that the statement is vague, making it hard to actually prove. Plus, as with every power tool and accessory, durability may vary based on several factors.

This sort of in-your-face marketing from DeWalt is very different from what Milwaukee has done in the past. For example, rather than go after a competitor, Milwaukee only claims that its 9/64-inch Cobalt Red Helix drill bit is more durable than its own Black Oxide line. While users seem to love Milwaukee's cobalt drill bits, this specific claim is also not exactly verifiable. But at least Milwaukee kept the claims in-house and did not directly compare the product to those from other companies.