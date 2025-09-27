DeWalt Is Taking A Jab At Milwaukee With Its New Cobalt Drill Bits
It's not unusual for companies to market their products with subtle allusions to their competitors. But it's not every day that we see companies actually call competitors out by name. However, DeWalt is making the bold statement that its new Elite Series cobalt drill bits can outlast Milwaukee's equivalent products. The best part? The claim is actually on DeWalt's packaging.
The exact phrasing is "up to 2x longer life versus Milwaukee," and it's specifically for cobalt bits drilling into 1/8-inch low carbon steel at 1,200 rpm. DeWalt notes that this claim only applies to the 1/8-, 9/64-, 5/32-, 3/16-, 13/64-, 7/32-, 15/64-, 1/4-, 3/8-, and 1/2-inch bits. Though DeWalt mentions in the fine print that Milwaukee didn't greenlight the claim, that doesn't make it any less unusual. Of course, the problem is that the statement is vague, making it hard to actually prove. Plus, as with every power tool and accessory, durability may vary based on several factors.
This sort of in-your-face marketing from DeWalt is very different from what Milwaukee has done in the past. For example, rather than go after a competitor, Milwaukee only claims that its 9/64-inch Cobalt Red Helix drill bit is more durable than its own Black Oxide line. While users seem to love Milwaukee's cobalt drill bits, this specific claim is also not exactly verifiable. But at least Milwaukee kept the claims in-house and did not directly compare the product to those from other companies.
A closer look at DeWalt's Elite Cobalt drill bits
DeWalt claims that its new Elite Series cobalt drill bits are designed for tough tasks, such as drilling directly into stainless steel. They're also the perfect size for everyday use, with the bigger ones featuring pilot point tips that don't require drilling pilot holes first. The largest Elite Series cobalt drill bits fit snugly into drill chucks, but if you're looking to use the bit in a DeWalt impact driver, you're out of luck. DeWalt hasn't rated them for that purpose.
However, you could have more versatility with these drill bits overall, based on the size you're working with. For example, the 1/16-inch x 1-9/10-inch twist drill bit can be used to drill not only into stainless steel, but also fiberglass, PVC, wood, and other types of metal. But if you're unsure about how to use DeWalt's new cobalt drill bits, your best bet is to visit the company's website for details on compatibility.
If you want to try out DeWalt's new offerings, you'll find an assortment at Lowe's Hardware. Individual bits start at $4.78, although it's worth reiterating that DeWalt's longer life claim only applies to specific bits. Of course, if you're confident DeWalt's new bits will perform as advertised, you can get the 14-piece DeWalt Elite Series drill bit set for $25.98 at the time of writing.