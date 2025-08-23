Are Milwaukee Cobalt Drill Bits Any Good? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee Tool has a reputation for robust, professional-grade power tools, but the brand also makes other useful hardware gear, including basic Milwaukee tools that are essential for any handyman or homeowner. Other useful products made by Milwaukee are accessories for its tools, such as its line of Cobalt drill bits. Milwaukee Cobalt bits come in several various-sized sets, with different bits designed to drill into specific materials, including wood, PVC, copper, aluminum, sheet metal, stainless steel, cast iron, and more.

Unlike Milwaukee's line of Shockwave bits for impact drivers and Carbide bits for hammer drills, Milwaukee Cobalt bits are made to fit the brand's drill/drivers, which make up some of Milwaukee's best drills for homeowners, DIYers, and tradespeople. They come in multiple shanks and many different sizes, including 1/16-inch, 11/32-inch, 27/64-inch, ½-inch, and more. Since Milwaukee drills use the same shank sizes as standard power drills from other brands, you can attach its Cobalt bits to the chucks of all kinds of drill/drivers, including ones you may already own. Cobalt drill bits are not explicitly impact-rated, so you won't want to use them on any impact drivers — even if they can technically fit.

Many of Milwaukee's Cobalt drill bits are built with its proprietary Red Helix design. These sport a Variable Helix construction that starts at a steep 35-degree helix angle for faster debris removal, before tapering down to 15 degrees. Some Cobalt sets are Packout-compatible, and you can buy certain bits individually. Like many premium Milwaukee products, Cobalt drill bits can cost more than those from other brands.