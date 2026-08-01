5 Once-Classic Car Movies That Are Unwatchable Today

From the Transformers' metamorphosis to James Bond's vehicles, cars are a crucial component in many films. However, only a select group of motion pictures could really be considered car movies, since the vehicles establish themselves as plot movers and shakers. Even fewer of these fall into the prestigious classics category.

Yet not everything that glitters is gold. Sometimes, once-classic car movies age about as gracefully as a bottle of milk on the kitchen counter. Sure, they might have been transformative, once upon a time, and become beacons of their era for car and film lovers around the world, but the passage of time hasn't been kind to them. That's what we're set to explore in detail here.

Whether the flicks were surpassed by what came afterward in the franchise, or they became unpopular when problematic elements that were acceptable at the time resurfaced, these films are what we consider simply unwatchable today. If you disagree, that's fine! This is just my opinion as someone who loves cars and movies. Please note: no Fast & Furious movies were harmed in the writing of this feature.