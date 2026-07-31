5 Of The Largest Natural Satellites In Our Solar System

Throughout most of human history, the only natural satellite humanity knew of was the Moon. While planets like Saturn, Venus, Jupiter, and Mercury were visible to the naked eye, it wasn't until Galileo Galilei looked through the world's first telescope on January 7, 1610, and discovered several of Jupiter's larger moons. In the years since, more than 800 natural satellites have been discovered, ranging from incredibly small to absolutely massive.

The moon orbiting Earth is pretty unusual, compared to what has been observed throughout our solar system. Its size is strange, as it is about 27% that of Earth. Looking at the other moons in the solar system, they're relatively tiny when measured against the planets they orbit.

However, while those satellites may be tiny when compared their planets, they're nonetheless large when compared to other moons — including ours. As of writing, astronomers haven't yet discovered a moon outside of our Solar System, but that will likely eventually change given their ubiquity in our own stellar backyard. That leaves approximately 891 satellites we can measure and observe. Each of these moons exist in our stellar vicinity, and they're all massive, sporting their own unique and fascinating characteristics.