Here's How Car Safety Ratings Are Determined By The NHTSA & IIHS

There are two organizations that test the safety of vehicles and assign them ratings — NHTSA and IIHS. NHTSA stands for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and IIHS is the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Both use crash test dummies, which have a horrifying history, by the way.

The NHTSA is a governmental agency that focuses on highway safety. NHTSA started crash-testing cars back in 1978, when the only test was for frontal impacts. Over time, it added side-impact tests and rollover tests, as well as recommended safety systems, evolving into its New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) with a five-star ratings system. The top rating is five stars. NHTSA selected 37 vehicles for NCAP testing during calendar year 2025. Added to other vehicles that are essentially unchanged, NHTSA says that its ratings cover 87% of new vehicles available. Its testing is done by several independent firms in various locations around the country.

The IIHS is an insurance-backed, independent and nonprofit organization that performs its own six tests on car crashes. The IIHS and its sibling organization, the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), are totally funded by the auto insurance industry. The IIHS is known for its testing of 100+ popular vehicles annually, rating various aspects of their safety performance as Good, Acceptable, Marginal, or Poor. The highest accolade a vehicle can get from the IIHS is a Top Safety Pick+ rating.