What Can A 500 Watt Wind Turbine Run?
A 500-Watt wind turbine sits at the upper-most end of a category called "micro turbines." These units are frequently paired alongside a battery bank, where they work to keep electrical devices charged and are just one green energy alternative for homes that can't use solar panels. Off-grid homesteads, recreational vehicles, and boats employ battery banks to power systems like indoor lighting, certain types of water pumps, or appliances like refrigerators. You can also run non-essentials like a television or cool off with an electric fan.
Can a 500-Watt wind turbine power the average home? No, not even close. While there are several considerations such as installation location, wind frequency, and energy requirements, a micro wind turbine plays a purely supplemental role. According to Energy.gov, the typical home uses 877 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month, with a single kWh equal to 1000 Watts of energy used continuously over the course of an hour. So, let's say you're running a wind turbine triple the power of a 500 Watt unit generating 1.5 kW (1500 Watts). In ideal conditions, you could only meet the needs of homes using just 300 kWh, only around a third of the average home usage figures.
Unfortunately, you can't simply plug something from your home into a wind turbine as it generates direct current (DC) and homes use alternating current (AC). Battery banks run on DC, which is one of the reasons they pair up well with renewable energy sources like wind turbines. In order to power residential applications, an inverter must also be included in the setup, which can take DC and change it into AC.
What do micro wind turbines cost and are they difficult to install?
In terms of price, within the budget category of micro turbines there a variety of options; some will run you as little as just a hair over $100, while others can cost upwards of $600. Of course, there are higher-end vertical fan models than can run well over $3,000. These totals don't include other components such as batteries or an inverter, which increase the overall cost.
One user recounted his experience on the andy kirby YouTube channel, showcasing the reality that these turbines aren't generating a consistent 500 Watts, as channel owner Andy noted his turbine was often seen not moving at all. Conversely, you can also tie a micro wind turbine into the grid, allowing you to even sell back excess energy generated by your turbine to your local utility, but there are several factors that determine whether a residential wind turbine will actually save you money on your electric bill. The problem lies in the uncertainty and unpredictable nature of wind, leading some owners to caution those getting into wind turbines purely to save cash.
In terms of getting the best results when setting up a micro wind turbine on your property, higher elevations are better, as winds blow at greater speeds the more feet off the ground you go. However, a rooftop isn't typically the first choice; a free-standing pole out and away from a home or RV if possible is a better choice. This is because structures can create turbulence in the air around them; this translates to rough wind, making the turbine noisy and less effective.