Can A Residential Wind Turbine Actually Save You Money On Your Electric Bill?

In the ongoing pursuit for lower energy bills, homeowners have turned to several avenues to make their homes more sustainable. Advancements in energy efficiency, including Energy Star appliances that made homes 15 percent more efficient, and commercial solar panels allowed households to reduce their annual power costs significantly. However, Energy Star appliances are limited in their efficiency, and even solar panels have a cap on the energy they can produce.

Since solar has taken up much of the conversation since the passing of the 2006 Solar Investment Tax Credit, homeowners have been overlooking a possible alternative. Though the concept of using wind as a power source is centuries old, its first residential application in the United States didn't come about until the 1980s.

Since then, American Clean Power estimates that more than 70,000 wind turbines are active, generating 146 gigawatts of energy. While that's the equivalent of the power needed to run 46 million homes in the United States, wind turbines are primarily used for large-scale operations and utilities. It does beg the question, though, are homeowners missing out on increased savings and a more efficient power source?

The short answer is that it's complicated.