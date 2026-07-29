What's The Difference Between Green And Yellow Stihl Chainsaw Chains?

There are a number of telltale signs that your chainsaw's chain needs to be replaced, such as seeing visible wear and tear on the saw's chain or having to add too much of your own force in order for there to be any kind of effective cutting. When it comes time to get that a chain, there are several factors you need to consider when selecting that chain. Obviously, you need to know the pitch and the gauge for it to be able to snugly fit onto your blade. Beyond that though, there are other decisions that need to be made that can dramatically alter your sawing experience. The Stihl chainsaw brand makes that easier by splitting its available chains into two different categories: green and yellow.

One might think that these color distinctions indicate something like amateur and professional, but that isn't the case. The green and yellow color markers are there to distinguish between low and high kickback chain models. One labeled as green is a low kickback model, while yellow indicates high kickback. On the various listings for the multitude of Stihl chains available, the company almost always recommends using green chains — along with green-labeled blades — with any of its chainsaw power heads, even on listings for yellow chains. Chainsaw kickback can be incredibly dangerous, and if you don't have an extensive history with chainsaws, it can lead to serious injury if you can't physically handle the kickback. For those with a lot of experience, they should be able to handle yellow chains. For most though, safety is of the utmost importance, and sticking with a low kickback green chain is the way to go.