What Is The 3:1 Rule For Microphone Placement & Audio Engineering?

If there's one thing to know about sound recording and audio production, it's that there's a lot of different terminology and industry phrases to get your head around. One you might have come across is the 3:1 rule. It refers to a trick that can help to keep your recordings or performances sounding clean and as phase-free as possible when you're using multiple microphones at once to capture mono audio.

3:1 refers to the ratio you can use to figure out where to place your second microphone. When you use the ratio, your second microphone should be three times the distance from the sound you're recording than the first microphone is. That means that if you have one microphone one foot in front of a sound source — such as a piano, vocalist, or if you're a sound recordist, then perhaps something in the natural environment like a waterfall — then your next microphone should be three feet away from the first mic.

The idea behind using this method is to try to reduce something called phasing. To put it simply, phasing or phase cancellation happens when two very similar sound waves get stacked on top of each other in a way that risks muddying your mix. There are ways of reducing phasing during production using your digital audio workstation of choice, but generally speaking, sound problems are easiest to fix right at the source. The increased distance between the microphones helps create a volume difference in the audio captured by each microphone, as the signal captured by the microphone is lower. In turn, that can help to control phase issues. According to DPA Microphones, setting your microphones up using the 3:1 rule should create around 10 decibels of difference between each microphone.