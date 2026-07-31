Why No Other Country Has An International Military Base On US Soil

If you've ever served in the United States military, odds are that you worked at one of the nation's many foreign bases located throughout Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, and South America. The U.S. maintains between 750 and 800 facilities of various sizes and types in around 80 foreign countries, colonies, and territories. All told, that is between 70 and 85% of the world's foreign military bases. They range in size from relatively small to extremely large in both land mass and population.

That makes the U.S. military the most expansive throughout the globe. Looking at so many foreign U.S. bases, many might wonder about the opposite: foreign-owned bases on U.S. soil. To put it simply, there aren't any, and there hasn't been a foreign base in the United States for a very long time. Technically, no foreign military base has been established or occupied since the War of 1812, when the United Kingdom established several during the conflict. On the surface, that doesn't exactly seem fair to American allies who host U.S. personnel in their respective countries.

The main reason why there aren't any foreign bases on U.S. soil is that they're not needed to bolster U.S. defenses. Still, the U.S. isn't entirely closed off to the militaries of its closest allies. Many maintain permanent and semi-permanent detachments within U.S. facilities, working alongside American personnel.