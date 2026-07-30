Fabricated Vs Stamped Lawn Mower Decks: What's The Difference?

When selecting a new ride-on mower, there are a variety of options available in terms of cutting width, engine performance, and features. One aspect of mower builds that doesn't receive as much attention is the type of deck. You can find models that feature a stamped or fabricated deck, which are made differently and offer their own advantages. Mower decks are made primarily from steel, but you can also find units comprised of aluminum and even composite.

Stamped and fabricated decks differ in their construction, thickness, and appearance. The stamped version is made with thinner material, between 14-and 16-gauge, and is essentially shaped by a premade mold and pressed into form. Visually, you might notice a lack of seams and a rounded design, as it's made out of a single piece of material. Although, not nearly as tough as fabricated decks, stamped ones are often lighter in weight, and may offer superior performance in terms of how air flows through the unit.

Fabricated decks aren't made using a mold and press but instead are multiple pieces welded together. Depending on the mower, you could see as low as 7-gauge steel, but not more than 12-gauge, making them thicker than stamped decks and more resistant to impacts and damage. However, they are also heavier and often more expensive, so there are trade-offs. You can spot a fabricated deck by looking closely and noticing the welding beads some models have between pieces at the joints.