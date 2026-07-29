What Does COB Mean On A Flashlight?
If you're searching for some fun mini tools like pocket flashlights, you may have seen the term COB in a product description and wondered what it means. COB stands for chip-on-board, a type of LED technology that is being used in more and more lighting products. But what makes this light different isn't its technical name; it's how it's designed.
A COB light is built with multiple LED chips arranged together on a single board, creating a compact and energy-efficient design. The result is a light source that can produce high light output and handle a variety of tasks, including lighting up your work area. COB lights also have a long lifespan and are typically brighter than traditional LEDs. This technology can help prevent a COB flashlight from experiencing excessive hotspots while also producing a wider and more even beam compared to traditional LEDs. This makes a COB flashlight useful for lighting up larger areas.
Many flashlights that use COB technology place it on the side of the device instead of using it as the primary beam. This allows you to use a front LED light that focuses straight ahead and the COB side panel for a wider floodlight when needed. But some flip flashlight designs can use COB technology as the main source of light, often with different modes that allow you to adjust the brightness of the beam.
How COB improves modern LED lighting
COB lights can deliver high lumen output, which can be important when selecting a camping flashlight. That's because the concentration of built-in LED chips allows for more light output than traditional LEDs. COB technology not only increases the viewing angle but helps reduce light loss as well. This means that more of the light the LEDs produce makes it out of the flashlight instead of being absorbed or scattered by additional parts around the LED chips.
COB technology evolved as a new way to arrange LEDs because manufacturers wanted to create brighter lighting without having to increase the size of the light fixture itself. Earlier LED designs were limited and could not achieve this outcome. However, COB helped solve the problem, making it a popular design for situations in which strong and efficient light is needed. Today, COB technology is not just used for flashlights but also in several other types of devices.
COB technology is used in a variety of applications, including residential lighting, as well as industrial lighting, photography, and automotive, among others. COB can be found in products such as ceiling lights, spotlights, and vehicle lighting, where strong and consistent light is needed.