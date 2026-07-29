What Does COB Mean On A Flashlight?

If you're searching for some fun mini tools like pocket flashlights, you may have seen the term COB in a product description and wondered what it means. COB stands for chip-on-board, a type of LED technology that is being used in more and more lighting products. But what makes this light different isn't its technical name; it's how it's designed.

A COB light is built with multiple LED chips arranged together on a single board, creating a compact and energy-efficient design. The result is a light source that can produce high light output and handle a variety of tasks, including lighting up your work area. COB lights also have a long lifespan and are typically brighter than traditional LEDs. This technology can help prevent a COB flashlight from experiencing excessive hotspots while also producing a wider and more even beam compared to traditional LEDs. This makes a COB flashlight useful for lighting up larger areas.

Many flashlights that use COB technology place it on the side of the device instead of using it as the primary beam. This allows you to use a front LED light that focuses straight ahead and the COB side panel for a wider floodlight when needed. But some flip flashlight designs can use COB technology as the main source of light, often with different modes that allow you to adjust the brightness of the beam.