Tile Tracker Vs AirTag Battery Life: How Does It Compare?

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Whether it's an airline misplacing your checked luggage or you forgetting exactly where you left your backpack at home, it's nice to be able to look at your phone to locate the missing bag. That's why people have gravitated toward products like Apple AirTags and Life360's Tile trackers to keep tabs on their personal items. These trackers aren't terribly punishing on the wallet, either. A single AirTag costs $29, and your basic Tile Mate is just $24.99.

One thing you would hope to do with one of these trackers is attach it to an item and forget about it. After all, their usefulness only becomes apparent when something goes missing, which hopefully isn't very often. Unfortunately, these are battery-powered devices. So while they may be out of sight and out of mind most of the time, you do need to know when their batteries (or the trackers themselves) need to be replaced. For an Apple AirTag, you can expect the battery to last more than a year.

Apple only produces one kind of AirTag, which recently received a serious upgrade, making it easy to remember the estimated life of its battery. Life360, on the other hand, has multiple Tile tracker options. The Tile Pro's battery lasts for around one year, but the basic Tile Mate, Tile Slim, and Tile Sticker all have batteries that can last up to three years. That may make the Pro version seem like a worse deal, but in reality, you won't be replacing that device nearly as often as you'd have to with the sealed-battery Tile models.