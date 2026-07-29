What Is The 90% Rule In F1?

Because of the 90% rule, a driver can get an official classified result even if they fail to complete the final few laps. Likewise, those who fail to complete 90% of the race don't get classified as finishers, no matter how close they come. That said, every driver does still receive a ranking in the official order for statistical and betting purposes — and for fans to decide who the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time are, of course.

Another important percentage-based regulation in F1 is the 107% rule. Rather than determining who gets classified at the finish, it determines whether a driver is eligible to start the Grand Prix based on their qualifying performance. It requires each driver to record a lap during the first qualifying session that falls within 107% of the fastest time. To reach that cutoff number, officials simply convert the fastest lap into seconds and multiply it by 1.07. Drivers over that limit will not qualify for the race unless race stewards decide to make an exception.

There's also the 75% rule, which decides how championship points get distributed when a race is stopped before its scheduled distance. Points are awarded based on a scale depending on how much of the race was completed. Any percentage of race distance completed over 75% awards full points to the top 10.