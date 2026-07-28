STIHL AK Vs AP Batteries: What's The Difference?

When you look across the vast landscape of battery-powered tools, every single company has its own battery systems. These systems allow tool owners to use the same battery on a variety of different tools, relieving them of needing to constantly buy new batteries. Ryobi has its 18V ONE+, 40V, and 80V systems, while DeWalt has 12V, 20V, 60V, and 120V systems. It's helpful when a brand labels its systems by the battery's voltage, but not everyone does that. Some just have different names, leaving it to the customer to figure out which system is right for them. STIHL is one of these companies.

STIHL offers three different battery systems for its products: AS, AK, and AP. AS is the easiest to decipher. This system is primarily for STIHL's smaller, handheld tools like small pruners or handheld vacuums. It's when you get to the AK and AP battery systems that things become a bit more challenging to distinguish. Both of these systems are used mostly for larger battery-operated tools, like push lawn mowers, chainsaws, or large hedge trimmers. The difference is that AK batteries are meant for models made more for your average homeowner needing to handle tools like this, and AP batteries — short for ALLPRO — are the ones designed for professionals. While they serve similar products, AK and AP batteries aren't interchangeable. STIHL produces versions of each tool to accommodate each battery system. For instance, AK batteries will work on STIHL RMA lawnmowers with 348, 448, and 460 model numbers, but AP batteries are needed for RMA models 453, 510, 756, 765, and 7. They really are for made for separate markets.