Can You Get Carbon Monoxide Poisoning From An Air Conditioner?

During the sweltering summer months, air conditioners of all kinds can turn indoor spaces from near-uninhabitable to entirely livable. With that said, this isn't a perfect form of technology, as air conditioners have a bevy of common problems all users should be aware of. At the same time, there are some seemingly possible issues, like air conditioners releasing potentially deadly carbon monoxide indoors, that aren't actually issues at all. An air conditioner isn't going to be the culprit behind anyone's carbon monoxide poisoning, and it comes down to how the gas is formed and how these essential summertime appliances function.

Carbon monoxide is only created as a byproduct of the incomplete burning of fuels, like when running a generator, burning wood or coal, or using a gas or kerosene heater, for example, without ample ventilation. In an air conditioner, no such action takes place. The basics of air conditioning come down to air movement, as these appliances take the warm air from an indoor space and pull it out. They have coils within full of refrigerant, which then cool the warm air that moves over them. This cool air is then pushed into the room, cooling temperatures down. This system utilizes electricity, so carbon monoxide poisoning isn't generally a concern. Unless faulty gas appliances introduce it into ductwork, sending it into the air the air conditioner is cooling, it won't be a problem.

With all of that said, while carbon monoxide poisoning isn't possible from an air conditioner, other health problems are. These appliances can push some undesirable materials into your living space with serious consequences.