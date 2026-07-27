Not The Corolla: iSeeCars Says This Is Hybrid Car Is Driven The Most Annually In America

There's a hybrid vehicle recently named as the one with the highest annual mileage, according to iSeeCars data. The study reflects that conventional hybrids, which don't need to be plugged in to recharge, are driven 10.3% more miles than pure gas vehicles. Analysts at iSeeCars found that the average conventional hybrid travels a total of 14,696 miles per year, the highest average annual mileage recorded in any category. In contrast, the other primary hybrid category, plug-in electric vehicles (PHEVs), is driven 12.5% fewer average miles than full battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The conventional hybrid that travels the highest annual mileage within the category is the Toyota Sienna hybrid minivan. This iSeeCars study stated that the average Toyota Sienna traveled 17,368 miles each year. JD Power named the Sienna the most reliable minivan you can buy in 2025. The other conventional hybrids that finished in the top three places included Toyota's Highlander hybrid (16,795 miles) in second and Toyota's Camry hybrid (16,605 miles) in third.

For the methodology of this study, iSeeCars analyzed odometer readings of more than 2.1 million three-year-old cars sold in 2025. These vehicles were broken down by the type of drivetrain and number of miles driven annually, with low-sales models eliminated.