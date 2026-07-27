Not The Corolla: iSeeCars Says This Is Hybrid Car Is Driven The Most Annually In America
There's a hybrid vehicle recently named as the one with the highest annual mileage, according to iSeeCars data. The study reflects that conventional hybrids, which don't need to be plugged in to recharge, are driven 10.3% more miles than pure gas vehicles. Analysts at iSeeCars found that the average conventional hybrid travels a total of 14,696 miles per year, the highest average annual mileage recorded in any category. In contrast, the other primary hybrid category, plug-in electric vehicles (PHEVs), is driven 12.5% fewer average miles than full battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
The conventional hybrid that travels the highest annual mileage within the category is the Toyota Sienna hybrid minivan. This iSeeCars study stated that the average Toyota Sienna traveled 17,368 miles each year. JD Power named the Sienna the most reliable minivan you can buy in 2025. The other conventional hybrids that finished in the top three places included Toyota's Highlander hybrid (16,795 miles) in second and Toyota's Camry hybrid (16,605 miles) in third.
For the methodology of this study, iSeeCars analyzed odometer readings of more than 2.1 million three-year-old cars sold in 2025. These vehicles were broken down by the type of drivetrain and number of miles driven annually, with low-sales models eliminated.
What you should know about the Toyota Sienna hybrid minivan
The Toyota Sienna hybrid minivan is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine boosted by two electric motors for a combined 245 horsepower, channeled through an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission eCVT. It should be noted that the Sienna has been hybrid-only since it received its last redesign in 2021. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is optional, courtesy of a third electric motor on the rear axle that does not add anything to the 245-horsepower rating. We also discovered that the Sienna is one of the many Toyotas that are great for seniors in more ways than one.
A 2026 Sienna with all-wheel drive can go from 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds, based on testing by Car and Driver. It has adequate cargo-hauling capability, with 34 cu. ft. of storage behind the third row and 75 cu. ft. with the third row folded. Unfortunately, the latest generation Sienna's (2021-2026) second row cannot be removed, unlike other rivals such as the Chrysler Pacifica and Honda Odyssey. For those who need to haul lots of stuff, this could be a deal-breaker. Even so, evaluating five of the Sienna's coolest features might sway you toward a purchase.
The Sienna's best EPA-estimated fuel economy goes to the front-wheel drive version, which gets 36 combined mpg. The all-wheel drive version gives up one mpg in the city, but maintains 36 mpg on the highway. Sienna pricing starts at $42,415 (base LE trim), including delivery. Standard equipment includes remote keyless entry, three-zone climate control, wireless charging, eight-speaker audio, LED headlights, and dual power sliding side doors.