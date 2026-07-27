How Tall Is Too Tall To Fly A Fighter Jet? What The US Air Force Says
Getting into a branch of the U.S. military means having to go through basic training. But advancing beyond that point in the Air Force can mean having to meet certain physical requirements, especially when becoming a fighter pilot. The good news is, there is no single height that automatically disqualifies you from becoming an Air Force fighter pilot. Height specifications vary by aircraft, and the Air Force encourages applicants of all heights to apply.
The Air Force evaluates whether candidates can safely operate aircraft based on their individual measurements. This means that height is not a determining factor in whether or not you can become a fighter pilot. Instead, the Air Force uses a screening process that measures specific parts of your body to see if you can physically fit in the cockpit to safely operate the aircraft.
In 2019, the Air Force explained that its screening process measures your sitting eye height, as you need to be able to see over the instrument panel and out of the cockpit. Your legs also need to fit without your knees affecting the controls, and you should be able to easily reach all of the necessary controls without issue. Because the process is based on individual measurements, not just overall height, some applicants may not qualify if their physical measurements are not compatible with the aircraft requirements.
The requirements of becoming an Air Force fighter pilot
Until 2020, the U.S. Air Force's height requirements for fighter pilots ranged from 5 feet 4 inches to 6 feet 5 inches tall, with a sitting height requirement between 34 and 40 inches. Pilot candidates outside of those measurements would need to go through a waiver process before being considered for pilot training. However, the Air Force removed the blanket height requirement to allow more qualified applicants to enter the program. This move also came at a time when the Air Force was working to grow its pool of potential fighter pilots.
But even though height is no longer a limiting factor for prospective pilots, candidates must meet several other requirements. This includes strict physical standards, like weight and conditioning requirements. Candidates must also meet specific vision standards, though wearing glasses should not prevent someone from applying. Candidates must also complete the necessary education requirements, including passing the Air Force Officer Qualifying Test.
Beyond meeting these requirements, fighter pilot candidates must meet standards set by the Air Force, Department of Defense, and federal law. They must earn a bachelor's degree, and complete officer training through Officer Training School, the Air Force Academy, or Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). After that, all candidates must complete specialized undergraduate training, a background investigation, and other requirements as well. Applicants must meet all of the requirements before being allowed to move forward in the process.