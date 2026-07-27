What Is GPMI, And Is It Actually An Alternative To HDMI?

Since its introduction over two decades ago, HDMI has slowly but surely replaced the old video cables such as VGA. Eventually, it became an industry standard, and basically any TV, monitor, gaming console, and media player now uses HDMI as its primary connection port. Even if you don't know what HDMI stands for, you likely know its use — to send high-definition video signals to a screen. However, last year, a new challenger arrived that could give HDMI a run for its money.

Bearing a similar name, GPMI (General Purpose Media Interface) was introduced by Shenzhen 8K UHD Video Industry Cooperation Alliance. The group is a consortium of over 50 Chinese companies, including well-known TV manufacturers like Hisense and TCL. The most impressive thing about GPMI is probably the fact that it's designed to handle everything at once, meaning you get video, audio, data, control signals, and power with just one cable. And, as you likely know, eliminating cable clutter and management is always a good thing.

Fewer cables isn't the only notable feature, since GPMI has some pretty good specs. For starters, it has noticeably more bandwidth than HDMI 2.0 and can offer higher bandwidth than HDMI 2.2. GPMI comes in two different formats: one uses the familiar USB-C standard (which delivers 96 Gbps and 240 watts of power), and the other uses a special Type-B cable designed just for this system. The Type-B cable steps things up, as it provides 192 Gbps and 480 watts. For comparison, HDMI 2.2 can deliver up to a maximum of 96 Gbps of bandwidth, which only matches GPMI's USB-C connector.