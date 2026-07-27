What Does STIHL Farm Boss Mean & How Is It Different From Wood Boss?
Stihl makes some of the best chainsaws you can buy. That said, it's easy to get confused by two of their very similar-sounding tool types: The Farm Boss and the Wood Boss. These two labels might sound alike, but they're actually two totally different chainsaw lines intended for two totally different types of work. While both models come with company standards, like reduced exhaust emission and better fuel efficiency over earlier models, you won't want to get these two mixed up.
Broadly speaking, the Farm Boss is built for heavier-duty work, while the Wood Boss is meant more for homeowners tackling more lightweight tasks like property maintenance or firewood prep. Look at the product listings, for example. The STIHL MS 251, a Wood Boss, says it's meant for light-duty work like felling, pruning, and thinning. The STIHL MS 271, a Farm Boss, markets itself toward agriculture, construction, and horticulture. Beyond marketing claims, the Farm Boss also comes with more engine output, greater displacement, and extra filtration technology over the Wood Boss.
When to use a Farm Boss instead of a Wood Boss
As one of the best chainsaw brands, you can't go wrong with either Stihl. But for most of us, a Wood Boss is going to do just fine. Sticking with the MS 251, you get 3 horsepower from a 2.8-cubic-inch engine and a weight of 10.6 lbs without fuel, the guide bar, and chain. In other words, great for those yard work tasks on your to-do list. You can just start up your Stihl and get right to work. So when do you need a Farm Boss, then?
Looking at the MS 271, you get 3.5 horsepower from a larger 3.1-cubic-inch displacement as well as a heavier weight of 12.4 pounds before fueling. That makes it both more powerful and heavier than the Wood Boss. In practical terms, the Farm Boss is the better bet for larger workloads in tougher environments. The Wood Boss, by comparison, is better for lighter, everyday jobs. You can also see their differences in the price: The MS 251 costs $429.99 on Stihl's site, while the MS 271 costs $529.99.