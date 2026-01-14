How To Start A Stihl Chainsaw: A Step-By-Step Guide
A chainsaw may not exactly be a must-have tool for every homeowner. However, if you've got trees lining parts of your property, it's really only a matter of time until you've got a branch, limb, or potentially even a full tree laying in your yard that you need to cut up before removing. As a result, it might be wise to have a suitably powerful chainsaw on hand even if you don't necessarily think you'll use it very often.
Of course, if you're going to buy a chainsaw, you'll want to make sure to get one that suits your needs. If you're eyeing a cutter from one of the major chainsaw manufacturers, that decision will no doubt prove to be a bit of a challenge. Regardless, Stihl is bound to be a brand that you encounter often, as it has long been recognized as one of the most trusted names in the wood-cutting game.
Even those who have settled on purchasing a Stihl chainsaw for their cutting needs, however, will soon find the brand has a lot of options to choose from. Perhaps more importantly, they'll find those options provide starkly different ranges of power and performance that can alter not only how the chainsaws are utilized but how they are started. To get the best instructions on how to start up your chainsaw, you should always refer to its owner's manual. That being said, many models follow the same procedure to get started.
Starting a Stihl chainsaw with an M-tronic feature
There are two primary types of chainsaws in the brand's lineup: those that utilize the M-Tronic feature and those that do not. If you're unfamiliar with this technology, M-Tronic is an electronic system that automatically adjusts fuel and ignition timing in some Stihl chainsaws to elevate overall performance. Yes, the startup procedure for M-Tronic Stihl chainsaws is a little different than it is for those without this design. Stihl recommends following these steps to start an M-Tronic chainsaw:
- Set the chainsaw on the ground with the handle up and remove the chain guard.
- Engage the chain brake by pushing the chain brake handle forward.
- Press the decompression valve if your chainsaw has one.
- Prime the manual fuel pump bulb on chainsaws that have one.
- Move the master control lever into the start position.
- With the chainsaw on the ground, stabilize it with your left hand on the front-top handle.
- Take the starter cord in your right hand and place your right foot on the rear handle.
- Pull the starter cord straight up to start the chainsaw.
- Tap the throttle trigger to move the Master Control Lever into the operating position.
Your Stihl chainsaw should now be running. After you pick the chainsaw up, hold the chain brake and pull it toward you until the chain is released with a clicking sound. With the chainsaw running at half speed, hold it over a dark surface to check the oil levels. If you see oil, you are free to begin cutting. You should always wear heavy-duty work gloves and protective eyewear while using your chainsaw.
Starting a Stihl chainsaw without an M-Tronic feature
There are steps you can take if your Stihl chainsaw doesn't start. And if you're unsure about whether the Stihl chainsaw you're using is equipped with the brand's M-Tronic feature, you can verify as much by checking the features section on its online product page or consulting the instruction manual you received in the box. If you are looking to startup a Stihl chainsaw without M-Tronic functionality, you'll find the procedure is quite similar to those that use it. There are a couple of key differences, however. Here's how to start a Stihl chainsaw without the M-Tronic feature:
- Set your chainsaw on the ground and remove the cover.
- Engage the chain brake.
- Press the decompression valve and prime the fuel pump if your chainsaw has them.
- Position the master control lever to start.
- Steady the chainsaw with your hands and feet in the same position as above.
- Pull the chainsaw's starter cord in a straight up fashion. The engine will briefly engage then turn back off.
- Open the choke by moving the master control lever to the half-throttle position.
- Pull the starter cord again to start the chainsaw engine.
- Tap the throttle trigger so the Master Control Lever goes into the normal idle position.
- Pick up the chainsaw and release the chain brake.
Your Stihl chainsaw should be running and ready for action. As with the M-Tronic-enabled devices, you should check the oil levels prior to cutting. If you do not see a line of oil on the dark surface below, turn the chainsaw off and fill the oil reservoir. Then, follow the startup procedure again.